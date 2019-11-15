MOLINE — Paul Plagenz of Rock Island will succeed Joy Boruff as the second president/CEO of the Moline Foundation, the nonprofit announced Friday.
Plagenz, 55, is currently the foundation's vice president of advancement and engagement. The nonprofit, which has a staff of six, receives and administers charitable gifts in a seven-county region — Rock Island, Henry, Mercer, Warren, Henderson, and McDonough counties in Illinois, and Scott County in Iowa.
"I'm honored and humbled to be selected," Plagenz said Friday. "I look forward to continuing The Moline Foundation's legacy of building stronger communities through the generosity of our donors that Joy and the Board of Directors have established."
The foundation has $22.5 million in assets, and typically grants about $800,000 a year, he said. Since its founding in 1953, it's given out over $30 million.
Before Plagenz joined the nonprofit this past April, he's served as director of development for Western Illinois University-Quad Cities campus, director of development for the Quad City Symphony Orchestra, vice president of development at Junior Achievement of the Heartland, project manager at Royal Neighbors of America, and general manager of the former Abbey Hotel in Bettendorf.
A graduate of Ohio State University, Plagenz will earn his master's in community and economic development from Western Illinois University in May 2020.
After nearly 19 years of service, president/CEO Joy Boruff will retire from her post effective Dec. 31, 2019. Boruff is planning to continue working with the foundation, supporting development, communications, and strategic giving projects from March to June 2020.
You have free articles remaining.
She's retiring after 32 years of nonprofit leadership and communications development in the Quad-Cities. Although The Moline Foundation is 66 years old, Boruff was the first full-time staff hired in 2001 to establish an office and help develop and manage charitable assets. She previously worked as communications director for Moline-Coal Valley Public Schools and as executive director for the Moline Public Schools Foundation.
The Moline Foundation provides funding to health and human services, education, community development, the arts, and other charitable organizations in the area.
Boruff established accounting, budget, software, grant-making, management, and fundraising procedures. She hired and directed staff to support a 10-person Board of Directors and various task forces and committees. Boruff helped establish the East Moline Community Fund as an affiliate in 2011.
She's also served in the community as president of the statewide Alliance of Illinois Community Foundations; president of the Association of Fund Raising Professionals; secretary of the Iowa State Alumni Association Board of Directors; and secretary of Quad Cities Contributors Council.
“Under her leadership, The Moline Foundation has grown tremendously in size and capability to improve the lives of those in our community,” said Stephen Kruse, board chairman of the foundation. “Her leadership skills and extensive knowledge of the local communities have been invaluable in making The Moline Foundation such an important and positive force in the seven counties we serve.”
Plagenz last year received the Volunteers in Public Broadcasting Award from the National Friends of Public Broadcasting, for his support of WQPT-Quad Cities PBS, a public media service of WIU. He's been a WQPT donor and volunteer, serving on various committees, volunteering at events, mentoring development staff and being available to give fundraising advice.