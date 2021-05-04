Pizza restaurant reopens in downtown Colona

COLONA —Maria's Pizza in Colona reopened Tuesday after a 10-week hiatus because of building damage from winter weather.
"We've been blessed with all the support we received," owner Vlora Urim said.
She recalled the business was forced to close on Feb. 23 after a big snowfall led to water damage in the kitchen, the lobby and the entire restaurant.
"She had my phone number just through different contacts throughout the city," Mayor Rich Holman said. "That's when I got them in touch with Jim Kelly, the Henry County economic development director. They shut down their dining through COVID last year — with the flood it just compounded their problems."
Kelly was able to secure a low-interest loan of over $30,000 for the restaurant through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act (CARES Act). The sum was part of $1,180,000 loaned to 31 Henry County businesses with the average loan being $38,065.
At the business on Tuesday, Kelly said 120 people vowed to order from Maria's on his social media on their reopening day.
"You've got a lot of community support with this," he said just before the 3 p.m. opening. "Your phones are going to start ringing in two minutes."
Resident Cheri Powell said she ordered chicken strips from Maria's about once a week. She noted as a volunteer, she's aware that the restaurant supports Colona events like the Hennepin Hundred and the car show, which is June 19 this year.
"They help with a lot of events in town and help with the police," she said.
Urim said she remained true to Colona despite some pressure otherwise. "Everybody wanted us to go to Silvis and I'm like, 'No, we'll stay here,'" she said.
She recalled when they first bought the business in 2017. They were visiting from Alaska for about a week and Colona was the first city they passed through.
"I think Colona found me; I didn't find Colona," she said.
"There you go," Holman responded.
The front room at the restaurant is newly paneled. In three or four weeks when all-new tables and chairs come in, they plan to open for indoor dining.
"Everything is brand new, fresh," Urim said. "I want to put the past behind me and don't look back."