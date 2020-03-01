Physical therapist's goal: Make lives better for the patients she serves

Bright, energetic and personable are the obvious when it comes to Debbie Healy, regional director for Rock Valley Physical Therapy.
Then there is thorough.
List-making, attention-to-detail and no-stone-unturned thorough, whether she's at home or work.
"Yeah, I'm a list maker,'' said Healy, who earned her bachelor's and master's degrees in physical therapy from St. Ambrose University in Davenport.
"It's OK to plan what you can get done and what can wait a day,'' added Healy, whose husband, Bill, is co-owner of Bridges Catering with his father, Bill Healy Sr.
"You prioritize your children and family. Some days I watch our girls' soccer practice with my laptop,; some days the kids are rollerblading in the basement of the Stern Center (Bridges' headquarters in Rock Island); and some Saturdays, they are enjoying the workout area of the 43rd Avenue Moline (Rock Valley) Clinic. It's what you do.
"What helps is having the world's greatest mother-in-law, who is willing to help. My goodness, she's the best."
Health care was her calling
Though no path in life is guaranteed, Healy, a Baylis, Ill., native, said she knew early in life that health care would be her calling.
"I have family members tied to the profession,'' she said. "My mom's a nurse, and in high school, she encouraged me to join a youth corps program at a nearby hospital. After a short period, I realized the PT (physical therapy) side of things best suited my desire to work with people.''
After leaving St. Ambrose in 2003, armed with her master's degree, Healy joined Rock Valley.
''Those were great days; I learned so much about the profession from Steve Layer (one of RVPT's founders) and in school from Mark Levsen (another RVPT founder).
"My husband went to Alleman High School (in Rock Island), and we had connection with Steve through Alleman. I worked with some of the finest therapists going and an administration team at Rock Valley that made it like family. It was an amazing time.''
Then a job transfer for her husband took Healy to Knoxville, Tenn., for nearly a decade. When an opportunity for father and son to unite and run Bridges Catering presented itself, Debbie Healy decided to chase a second go-round with Rock Valley.
"Made me emotional, the response I got when I called Steve Layer and asked if Rock Valley had a opening,'' she said. "He said they did not, but they would create one for me. I was touched."
Patient care is priority
Nearly 50 clinics in two states fall under the Rock Valley umbrella, but Healy said some things have remained the same despite the enormous growth. Great patient care and a family working atmosphere remain the company cornerstones.
"We all understand changes that come with growth and navigating business in today's world,'' Healy said. "I think we have done a great job of meeting those challenges and doing so without changing who we are and how we got here. That's a tribute to the administration and staff. It's still about patient care.''
When it comes to insurance reimbursement, Healy said the state of Illinois took a step forward in 2018 when House Bill 4643 was signed into law by then-Gov. Bruce Rauner. It says a physical therapist may provide services to a patient with or without a referral from a specialist or other treating health-care professional.
"Huge,'' Healy said of the law. "You get hurt, and let's use a sprained ankle as an example. We can examine and treat that ankle without you having to see a physician to get a referral and the land mines that is that field. It's a game changer.''
She does have managerial duties, but Healy said being in the clinic is the best part of her working day.
"It's a unique process,'' she said of the rehab work she does with her patients. "You become involved. If you see someone sometimes for months, you see everything about them. You come to know them, what they are about and about their family. You take a personal interest in their well-being. You want success for them; you want lives to be better.''
Not one to get too far ahead of her daily list-making, Healy said she's happy where she is in life.
"I love being home (in Rock Island), the pickup-drop-off line at the school where my husband went, and seeing friends he's known since childhood," she said. "It's an amazing community, and we are lucky to be part of it.
"Rock Valley is truly a family,'' she added. "You must be a chameleon, because roles change. We are a company of nearly 50 clinics and that may necessitate change from me, but I want nothing more than to be a part of this family as long as I can.''
