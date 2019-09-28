{{featured_button_text}}

As part of the NFL's celebration of its 100th season, re-enactors representing the Rock Island Independents and the St. Paul Ideals united for a Roaring '20s-style football game Saturday at Douglas Park in Rock Island. They players wore custom-designed replica jerseys and leather helmets and used a 1920s style melon football. 

