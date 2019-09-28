As part of the NFL's celebration of its 100th season, re-enactors representing the Rock Island Independents and the St. Paul Ideals united for a Roaring '20s-style football game Saturday at Douglas Park in Rock Island. They players wore custom-designed replica jerseys and leather helmets and used a 1920s style melon football.
featured
PHOTOS: Vintage football game in Rock Island
- Jessica Gallagher
- Updated
Jessica Gallagher
Staff Photographer
