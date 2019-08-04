Cameron Williamson, 18, and Madison Bonertz, 17, both of Hillsdale, hold hands as they stroll through the fairgrounds during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday in Davenport. The 46-year-old country superstar is a West Virginia native who's won three Grammys, two American Music Awards, 14 Academy of Country Music Awards and 14 Country Music Association Awards. His 11th studio album, “Love and War,” was released in 2017, his ninth straight to debut #1 on Billboard's Top Country Albums chart.
Andrew Eggers, of Clinton, holds onto his hat as he and his wife, Dana, spin on a ride during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair on Sunday in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Adrian Jones, of Davenport, and his son Malachi, 2, share a corndog during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Ray and Raeanne Daily, of Davenport, chat as they walk the fairgrounds during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Jalen Ross, of Davenport, gives his son Traivon Oliver, 9, a high-five as he watches him ride the motorcycles during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Patrons hang on as they ride the Fire Ball during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Eleanora Buchard, 3, of Davenport, waits in line for the tilt-a-whirl during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Alicia Houlihan, of Davenport, and her daughter Zoe, 6, swing up in the air on a ride during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Mickenely Peterson, of Port Byron dances with Donald Klingler, of LeClaire, during Brad Paisley's performance at the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair on Sunday in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN,mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair on Sunday in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Brad Paisley performs during the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Kaitlin Peterson, of Davenport, dances with her sons Logan, 8, and Carter, 6, during Brad Paisley's performance at the last night of the Mississippi Valley Fair on Sunday in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN, mmclaughlin@qconline.com
Teijah Moore, 6, and Taylor Ross, 4, of Davenport, smile as they ride the motorcycles during the last day of the Mississippi Valley Fair Sunday, August 4, 2019, in Davenport.
MEG MCLAUGHLIN/mmclaughlin@qconline.com
