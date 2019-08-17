PHOTOS: Discovery Fair 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter SMS Email {{featured_button_text}} Emma Lachsinger, 4, of Bettendorf makes a giant bubble during the Discovery Fair Saturday. The Bettendorf Public Library, Family Museum and Faye's Field hosted the annual fete in Bettendorf. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Discovery Fair Emma Lachsinger, 4, of Bettendorf makes a giant bubble during the Discovery Fair Saturday. The Bettendorf Public Library, Family Museum and Faye's Field hosted the annual fete in Bettendorf. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com 081719-bet-discoveryfair-02.jpg Glen Boyle leads a group of kids through the sets of throwing clay during the annual Discovery Fair Saturday. The Bettendorf Public Library, Family Museum and Faye's Field hosted their annual Discovery Fair. The family-friendly event offers various activities across the campus. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com 081719-bet-discoveryfair-03.jpg Charley Bloom, 3, of Chicago gets his face painted by Kristal Shaff of The Painted Dragon during the annual Discovery Fair held by Bettendorf Public Library, Family Museum and Faye's Field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Bettendorf. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com 081719-bet-discoveryfair-04.jpg Harper Frandsen, 2, of Davenport, feeds goats from Miller's petting zoo. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com 081719-bet-discoveryfair-05.jpg Sofia Neziroski, 3, of Bettendorf rides a hovercraft by Absolute Science during the annual Discovery Fair. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com 081719-bet-discoveryfair-06.jpg Kate Randall, 5, of Davenport pops bubbles during the annual Discovery Fair held by Bettendorf Public Library, Family Museum and Faye's Field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Bettendorf. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com 081719-bet-discoveryfair-07.jpg Charlotte Yu, 2, of Davenport works on a clay piece at a clay class during the annual Discovery Fair held by Bettendorf Public Library, Family Museum and Faye's Field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Bettendorf. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com 081719-bet-discoveryfair-08.jpg Brody Barrett, 12, of Port Byron makes bubbles during the annual Discovery Fair held by Bettendorf Public Library, Family Museum and Faye's Field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Bettendorf. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com 081719-bet-discoveryfair-09.jpg Landen Neziroski, 5, of Bettendorf rides a hovercraft through Absolute Science during the annual Discovery Fair held by Bettendorf Public Library, Family Museum and Faye's Field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Bettendorf. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com 081719-bet-discoveryfair-10.jpg Miles Baunan, 1, of Bettendorf feeds a goat from Miller's petting zoo during the annual Discovery Fair held by Bettendorf Public Library, Family Museum and Faye's Field, Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019, in Bettendorf. JESSICA GALLAGHER / jgallagher@qconline.com × Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work. Already a subscriber? Log in or Activate your account. Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}} {{html}} More Close {{action_button}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription. Thanks for reading. Subscribe or log in to continue. {{featured_button_text}} Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter SMS Email Print Save Load comments KYMBYL KOMPLETE KARE - Ad from 2019-08-05 Bulletin Recommended View All Promotions promotion Enter to Win 2 Tickets to the John Deere Classic promotion spotlight AP How much coffee trivia do you know? Print Ads Ad Vault Q C CHAMBER OF COMMERCE - Ad from 2019-08-16 Aug 16, 2019 R'S Liquor & More LLC 301 Hamilton Ave, Augusta, IA 61265 1-606-756-2722 Ad Vault Q C S PROGRAMS ACCT - HOUSE PRODUCTION - Ad from 2019-08-17 Aug 17, 2019 Sale RUHL & RUHL REALTORS - Ad from 2019-08-18 48 min ago Ruhl & Ruhl Realtors 1228 Middle Rd, Bettendorf, IA 52722 1-563-340-7904 Website Office FLYNN WRIGHT INC - Legals - Ad from 2019-08-15 Aug 15, 2019 MidAmerican Energy Company 500 E Court Ave, Des Moines, IA 50309 1-888-427-5632 Website Sale KELLER WILLIAMS - Ad from 2019-08-15 Aug 15, 2019 Keller Williams Realty Greater Quad Cities Lisa DeLoose 1225 E RIVER DRIVE, STE. 110, DAVENPORT, IA 52803 1-309-314-2499 Website Ad Vault MIRACLE EAR - Ad from 2019-08-18 49 min ago Miracle-Ear Center 3819 16th St, Moline, IA 61265 1-309-736-2616 Website Education EASTERN IOWA COMM COLL - Ad from 2019-08-18 48 min ago Ad Vault REALTOR PROMO - Ad from 2019-08-18 49 min ago Construction IOSSI SIDING - Ad from 2019-08-18 48 min ago Iossi Siding 4374 STATE STREET, BETTENDORF, IA 52722 563-888-0000 Ad Vault WYFFELS HYBRIDS - Ad from 2019-08-18 49 min ago