Costumed Quad-Citians celebrate Halloween
PHOTOS: Costumed Quad-Citians celebrate Halloween
Oct 26, 2019
Savanna Fugitt, 4 ,of East Moline isn't scared of the monster played by John Gleize of Davenport as he walks the route on Saturday during the annual Davenport Halloween Parade through downtown.
Nicole Layla and Andy Everett of Geneseo dressed as Tigger and watched the parade.
A person dressed as a hotdog hands out candy.
A member of the Artistic Intensity Dance Company performs along the parade route. Savanna Fugitt, 4 ,of East Moline isn't scared of the monster played by John Gleize of Davenport as he walks the route on Saturday during the annual Davenport Halloween Parade through downtown.
Parade-goers dress up as characters during the annual Davenport Halloween Parade through downtown.
Scenes from the parade route, Saturday, October 26, 2019, during the annual Davenport Halloween Parade through downtown.
A person dressed as a hotdog hands out candy.
A person dressed as a flower hands out candy during the annual Davenport Halloween Parade through downtown. A parade-goer dresses as a werewolf during the annual Davenport Halloween Parade through downtown.
A Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtle throws candy to the spectators along the parade route, Saturday, October 26, 2019, during the annual Davenport Halloween Parade through downtown.
The Shriners drove their quads along the parade route.
Nicole Layla and Andy Everett of Geneseo dressed as Tigger and watched the parade.
Youngsters wait for candy during the parade.
Scenes from the parade route, Saturday, October 26, 2019, during the annual Davenport Halloween Parade through downtown. Scenes from the parade route, Saturday, October 26, 2019, during the annual Davenport Halloween Parade through downtown.
A youngster enjoys the annual Davenport Halloween Parade through downtown.
A spectator gets his horns caught in the safety tape along the route.
Miss Scott County Anna Masengarb waves to the crowd along the parade route.
Scenes from the parade route, Saturday, October 26, 2019, during the annual Davenport Halloween Parade through downtown. Connie Lang of Davenport dresses as a witch as she walks along the parade route.
Members of The Dance Place walk the parade route.
Members of The Dance Place perform along the parade route, Saturday, October 26, 2019, during the annual Davenport Halloween Parade through downtown.
A member of the Artistic Intensity Dance Company performs along the parade route.
Children on the MS Home Improvement and Construction float wave to the spectators during Saturday's Halloween Parade in Davenport.
Scenes from the parade route, Saturday, October 26, 2019, during the annual Davenport Halloween Parade through downtown. Scenes from the parade route, Saturday, October 26, 2019, during the annual Davenport Halloween Parade through downtown. 