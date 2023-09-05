The heat didn't keep hundreds of people from participating in and watching the 40th annual East Moline Labor Day Parade. Temperatures reached into the 90s Monday, and parade spectators and marchers used umbrellas, water and other shade structures to keep cool.
A flag hung by the Operating Engineers Local 150 waved over the East Moline Labor Day parade on its 40th Anniversary.
Barry and Debbie Gruhl put out a statue in a bunny costume for each parade that goes by Debbie's business, the Dance Connection. Kids like taking photos with it and sometimes people are taken aback when they approach and see it's not a person. "He's our little mascot," Debbie said Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
From left to right, Nadia Gryp, 5, August Burbridge, 7, and Dakota Gryp 1, keep cool under an umbrella at the 40th annual East Moline Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
Parade participants march in the 40th annual East Moline Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
Alma Tovar holds her niece, Cataleya Yanez, 9 months, as they watch the 40th annual East Moline Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
Participants in the 40th annual East Moline Labor Day Parade hold signs, throw candy, and wave Monday Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
Parade participants march and hand out candy in the 40th annual East Moline Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
Mike Malmstrom, the founder of the East Moline Labor Day parade, was selected as the Grand Marshall in 2023 for the parade's 40th anniversary.
SARAH WATSON
A parade spectator watches as the Ironworkers Local 111 float passes by at the 40th annual East Moline Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
Easton Vandeneinde, 12, holds six-month-old Zayleigh Korch, who was dressed up for her first Labor Day parade in East Moline Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
SARAH WATSON
Parade participants march in the 40th annual East Moline Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
A trumpet player in the Moline Marching Maroons gets a drink while marching in the 40th annual East Moline Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
From left, Jordan and Michael Brand go after candy thrown at the 40th annual East Moline Labor Day Parade Monday Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
Jordan Brand shows handfuls of candy he picked up at the 40th annual East Moline Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
Children grab candy during the 40th annual East Moline Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
Parade participants march in the 40th annual East Moline Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 4, 2023. High temperatures reached above 90 degrees Monday.
SARAH WATSON
Children toss candy from aboard a crane vehicle from a Quad-Cities crane rental agency at the 40th annual East Moline Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
The 40th annual East Moline Labor Day parade drew hundreds of participants and spectators Monday, Sept. 4, 2023, despite the heat.
SARAH WATSON
The Ironworkers Local 111 march in the 40th Annual Labor Day Parade in East Moline on Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
Parade participants throw candy during the 40th Annual East Moline Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
Parade participants march in the 40th annual East Moline Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
Parade participants dance while holding a sign for the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees at the 40th Annual Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
Parade participants march in the 40th annual East Moline Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
Children hand out and collect candy at the 40th annual East Moline Labor Day Parade Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
Trey French, 1, starts on a sucker while sitting on Samantha French's lap watching the 40th annual East Moline Labor Day parade Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.
SARAH WATSON
Kaycen Christie, 3 months, Trey French, 1, Samantha French, and Jaedyn French, 12, pose for a picture Monday, Sept. 4, 2023.