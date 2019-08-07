Lifelong Davenport resident and entrepreneur Phil Armer, of Armer Boxing, has announced he is a candidate for 3rd Ward Alderman, Davenport.
Armer, born and raised in Davenport, earned a bachelor's degree in business and economics from St. Ambrose University, Davenport.
In a news release, Armer says he is proud of the downtown Davenport revival, but fears economic progress will stall because the City Council "is complacent against addressing rapid economic and climate changes."
Armer says his leadership skills, business experience and a deep connection to the people of Davenport make him the ideal person to fight for the interests of businesses and people in the 3rd Ward.
Armer's email address is Philarmer@gmail.com