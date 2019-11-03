One person survived a fire in Rock Island early Sunday by escaping through a window.
The Rock Island Fire Department says it happened at an apartment complex at 7811 8 1/2 St. W. The fire started in a lower unit but the cause wasn't immediately clear.
Crews had the fire out within 10 minutes. It damaged six units, and the American Red Cross is assisting those residents, the department said.
The person who escaped through the window is being treated at a local hospital.