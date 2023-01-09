Person killed in Dec. 23 fire was Davenport woman

The person who died during a Dec. 23 fire in Davenport was a 31-year-old woman.

The woman was identified as Marissa Lard, Davenport, according to Wheelan-Pressly Funeral Home and Crematory. Wheelan Pressly handled the services for Lard, which were Friday at its Rock Island branch.

The fire happened about 2:23 p.m. at an apartment building at 1650 W. 42nd St., according to the Davenport Fire Department. When they arrived, firefighters found heavy fire coming from the front windows of the two-story building.

Firefighters rescued three people from the building, the fire department said. One, though, had suffered fatal injuries and another was critically injured. The third person was unharmed.

As of Friday, further information about the fire was not yet available.

People who wish to send flowers or plant a tree in memory of Lard can do so through Wheelan-Pressly’s website. A link is included with the online version of this article.