People need hope in their lives: Chi Alpha gathers college students around faith, fellowship

Ashley Hanson and Deanna Palm are two important cogs to the Chi Alpha engine, both using small-group gatherings in their outreach approach.

"It is comfortable and convenient for the student,'' said Hanson, a Western Illinois graduate. "It's tough sometime to share in larger settings, to open up to what's important. We get that, it's whatever works for the individual.''

For Palm, who was raised in the church, a message from an old friend, guided her to Chi Alpha.

"When it came to classmates I never had any really close friends and that was eating away at me for a time,'' said Palm, who like Hanson, is friendly, outgoing and carries the ability to listen. After completing he course of study at Black Hawk College, Palm has transferred to Western Illinois University.

"I had been praying really hard about it and one day when I was having a particularly hard time an old friend from grade school — his name is Derek — just sent me a message out of nowhere,'' Palm added. "He had been baptized and felt led to tell me about Chi Alpha. That was all I needed. I told him that was a crazy kind of scary coincidence and it compelled me to go. So here I am.''

Brown says there will be growing pains with Chi Alpha locally, but he — and others — will rely on the message.

"It's worth hearing,'' he said. ''It's life-changing.''

