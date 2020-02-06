People need hope in their lives: Chi Alpha gathers college students around faith, fellowship

In what has become a complex, ever-changing world, the mission of Chi Alpha is simple:
Share the message; there are those willing to listen.
Chi Alpha Christian Fellowship is an international and interdenominational student Christian fellowship on college campuses across America, sponsored by Chi Alpha Campus Ministries and local churches.
Chi Alpha is open to college students of all backgrounds. Even though the national governing organization is a ministry of the Assemblies of God, membership at local chapters are cross-denominational.
In the fall of 2019, thanks to pastoral leader Seth Brown and his outreach team, Chi Alpha established a firm foothold at Augustana and Black Hawk colleges, and Western Illinois University.
Approximately 100 students made Chi Alpha a priority during the fall college semester, a number organizers hopes triples in the next week.
At 7 p.m. Monday, Feb. 10 at Moline's New Life Fellowship, 2345 19th St., a spring Chi Alpha launch will take shape. A $500 Visa gift card will be awarded to the person who brings the most new Chi Alpha hopefuls to the gathering.
"The goal is to reach out to those who are not Christians,'' Brown said.
Brown, soft-spoken, yet dynamic with an audience, is an energetic and always-listening sort. A Clinton, Iowa, native and theology graduate from Iowa State University, Brown, at age 22, has the unique skill to inspire young and old.
"There are plenty out there needing some hope in their lives,'' he said. "I can hear in their voices and I can see it in their eyes. It's up to Chi Alpha to be there for them and show them the way.''
Chi Alpha's website says the group seeks to introduce fellow collegians to an authentic relationship with Jesus Christ through:
You have free articles remaining.
- Prayer. Communication with God.
- Worship. Expressions of thanks through word, music, and service
- Fellowship. Community of students developing quality relationships.
- Discipleship. Learning about Jesus and following His example.
- Mission. Living a life that reflects our relationship with God in what we say and do.
Though Chi Alpha has been around for decades, Brown says in the past 20 years the ministry has seen amazing growth across the nation. Expansion locally, is on the horizon as well.
"The growth of Chi Alpha has been amazing and uplifting,'' Brown said. "While we are primarily Illinois-based — Augustana, Black Hawk and WIU — we are expanding into Iowa after this school year. We want to establish a presence in both states, both sides of the river, and move on from there.''
While worship gatherings are important, making in roads in campus settings is how Chi Alpha plans to sustain growth.
"We are about small group settings,'' Brown said. "It is where much of the connecting is done. Our worship setting is different in that there are games and there might be rap music and sermons just because young people enjoy that kind of music. But we dig down deep.''
Ashley Hanson and Deanna Palm are two important cogs to the Chi Alpha engine, both using small-group gatherings in their outreach approach.
"It is comfortable and convenient for the student,'' said Hanson, a Western Illinois graduate. "It's tough sometime to share in larger settings, to open up to what's important. We get that, it's whatever works for the individual.''
For Palm, who was raised in the church, a message from an old friend, guided her to Chi Alpha.
"When it came to classmates I never had any really close friends and that was eating away at me for a time,'' said Palm, who like Hanson, is friendly, outgoing and carries the ability to listen. After completing he course of study at Black Hawk College, Palm has transferred to Western Illinois University.
"I had been praying really hard about it and one day when I was having a particularly hard time an old friend from grade school — his name is Derek — just sent me a message out of nowhere,'' Palm added. "He had been baptized and felt led to tell me about Chi Alpha. That was all I needed. I told him that was a crazy kind of scary coincidence and it compelled me to go. So here I am.''
Brown says there will be growing pains with Chi Alpha locally, but he — and others — will rely on the message.
"It's worth hearing,'' he said. ''It's life-changing.''
Columnist John Marx can be reached at 309 757 8388 or jmarx@qconline.com