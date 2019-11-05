One person is in a hospital this morning with life-threatening injuries after being struck by a car Monday night in downtown Davenport.
The incident took place at 6:33 p.m. at the intersection of W. 2nd Street and Western Avenue.
The crash involved a gray Ford Focus and a pedestrian. The pedestrian was transported to Genesis East Medical Center with serious life-threatening injuries. The unnamed driver of the Ford Focus was uninjured, according to a news release from the Davenport Police Department.
This crash is being investigated by the Davenport Police Traffic Safety Unit.
No further information is available at this time.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call the Davenport Police Department at 563-326-6125 or submit an anonymous tip via the mobile app entitled “CityConnect Davenport, IA” or “CrimeReports by Motorola”.