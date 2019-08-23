Talk about designated drivers. Pedal Pub — a national party program that offers a 16-passenger bike as a mobile bar — will make its Quad-Cities debut Friday, Aug. 30.
“It's a new idea. We want to make sure we're doing this in a safe manner,” said Darien Marion-Burton, a 26-year-old graduate of Rock Island's Augustana College who's a partner in Pedal Pub Quad Cities. “Our experience is a hybrid of a pub crawl, sightseeing tour and exercise; it is truly unique.”
A Chicago resident who runs his own style and brand consulting firm (D.M. Burton), Marion-Burton is friends with 2007 Augie grad Tavares Williams, who suggested setting up a Pedal Pub affiliate in the Quad-Cities.
A Chicago-based consultant with over 10 years of experience serving Illinois local government entities in transportation, homeland security and emergency management, Williams, who couldn't be reached Friday for comment, will oversee the operations of the business and the organization's government relations.
The Quad-Cities mobile bar will initially be licensed to serve Davenport, Moline and Rock Island.
Pedal Pub brought the first party bike from Amsterdam, where the company was founded in 1996, to the U.S. in 2007, starting in Minneapolis.
It now operates in more than 50 cities in 20 states, “creating a fun, safe and eco-friendly experience for millions of guests annually," according to pedalpub.com. The Quad-Cities will be its first Illinois location; locations in nearby states include Des Moines and Milwaukee.
“We are a leader in the experiential tourism industry, providing pilot-driven pedal tours,” according to pedalpub.com. “We have partnered with the world-renowned bike manufacturer Fietscafe, the original party bike, to ensure every bike is of the highest quality."
"It will be a fun, new amenity to get people out into our downtowns," Visit Quad Cities CEO Dave Herrell said Friday, noting it may be an ideal link with the QC Ale Trail of local craft breweries. "Any time you've got entrepreneurial concepts, doing things that are fun, creative and new, certainly that adds excitement to the destination."
Each Pedal Pub is piloted by a “beerless leader” who does not drink and steers the bike for tours that typically last 90 to 120 minutes, Marion-Burton said. Riders help pedal the bike and must be at least 21 to imbibe. The plan is to operate from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.
Cost is $25 per person Mondays-Thursdays, and $30 on weekends. An entire bike can be rented by a group for $450.
While a barrel on board can carry a keg, Marion-Burton said he encourages riders to bring their own coolers, and stops can be made at local bars. Alcohol purchases are the responsibility of riders.
Marion-Burton said he's looking for a few good pilots to operate the three bikes that will be available here.
“We're looking for someone who's social, outgoing, to bring people on public tours and private events,” he said. “This is really a high-grade customer service position. I want our pilots to be social, for clients and guests, to build relationships. ... We're going the extra mile, making sure all of our guests are happy.”
Although Marion-Burton and Williams are in Chicago, they didn't set up the business there mainly because of the city's busy traffic, Marion-Burton said.
“There are some opportunities in the western suburbs, but we wanted to focus on the Quad-Cities,” he said. “There's a good focus on collegiate life, really capitalize on several of our key demographics.”
Pedal Pub Q-C also will offer non-alcoholic tours for riders under 21. A portion of the national network doesn't allow patrons to bring alcohol on board because of city or state regulations, according to the Pedal Pub website. “These franchisees, however, do quite well without alcohol and emphasize the social value of the experience,” the website says.
To apply for a job as an operator, visit facebook.com/pedalpubqc, or email quadcities@pedalpub.com.