Construction will be in full swing next year on the latest addition at Palmer Hills Golf Course in Bettendorf — an 18-hole putting course.
"It's 18 holes and 60,000 square feet of putting surface that is built and maintained like our regular greens," said Jon Waddell, PGA Head Golf Professional.
But it is not miniature golf, he stressed. "There is no artificial turf, no windmills and no gimmicks."
The course will consist of 18 holes — teeboxes and cups — spread over four over-sized putting surfaces. It will wrap around Palmer's outdoor pavilion and be built on a portion of the former hole No. 13.
Waddell said it is also different than a traditional practice green and will have more slopes, contours and undulation to challenge golfers.
Part of the attraction, he added, is “Anybody can do this and it can be done in a shorter amount of time (than a regular round).”
In fact, putting-only courses are part of a growing trend that opens up the game and golf courses to all skill levels.
“It’s no secret that the golf industry has struggled for the past several years and golf operators are looking to come up with something that is more inclusive,” he said, adding “We think this is something that falls in that category."
City Administrator Decker Ploehn said the city will invest about $700,000 in the project, which was included in a new bond issue approved by the city council.
Putting courses have been springing up over the past decade at major golf courses and resorts. Ploehn said he first saw the concept at St. Andrews in Scotland, while Palmer Hills Superintendent Brian Hickey saw it at North Carolina's Pinehurst.
But Waddell said it will be the first of its kind in the region. “You’d have to drive a long ways in both directions to find one of these.”
The project is part of several upgrades planned at Palmer Hills including a previously-announced six-hole "short course" with holes ranging from 75 to 130 yards.
Ploehn, an avid golfer himself, said the course will be for “people who don’t necessarily golf, who don’t want to learn but can putt, and who do golf but don’t want to play a full round.”
Construction is slated to begin next spring and be ready for play in the summer of 2021.
"We think it’s something really unique that can get a ton of use from a lot of people,” Waddell said.