Palmer College seeks participants over 50 for spine-health study

Scientists at the Palmer Center for Chiropractic Research in Davenport are looking for adults age 50 and over in the Quad-City area to participate in a study called “Active Aging for Spine Health.”

The purpose of this research study is to learn how chiropractic patients manage chronic spine problems as they grow older. Participants will complete a phone interview about their chiropractic care and thoughts on using computers and smartphones for managing their health.

You may be eligible to join the study if you use chiropractic care for a chronic spine condition, such as back or neck pain.

The Active Aging for Spine Health study is a collaborative project between Palmer College of Chiropractic and Northwestern Health Sciences University.

Anyone interested in participating in the study should contact Anna Ziegler, D.C., M.M., at 563-884-5152 or spinehealthstudy@palmer.edu. For more information visit palmer.edu/spine-health-study.

Quad-City Times​

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0