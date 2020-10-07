Palmer College of Chiropractic unveils new Bruce & Bethel Hagen Student Union

Students at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus now have a new space to study and relax with the grand opening of the new Bruce & Bethel Hagen Student Union.
This space is possible thanks to a $1 million donation by Bruce C. Hagen, D.C. (Main, ‘53), and his wife Bethel (Main, ’53).
The space features entertainment areas including gaming pods set up for tournaments, large-screen televisions with comfortable seating for viewing movies, a pool table, shuffleboard table, arcade games and a coffee shop.
Dr. Hagen, a 1953 graduate of Palmer’s main campus, made the decision to become a chiropractor to serve others, as he had done with the United States Air Force during World War II.
Originally from Wisconsin, Dr. and Mrs. Hagen made their home in Sioux Falls, S.D. after graduation. There they raised two daughters and four sons while maintaining a successful practice. Three of their sons went on to become Palmer-graduates and their grandson is currently attending Palmer’s main campus.
“We’re grateful to Dr. Hagen and his wife for this incredibly generous gift that will help Palmer continue to deliver a leading educational experience for future chiropractors,” said Dennis Marchiori, D.C., Ph.D., chancellor and CEO, Palmer College of Chiropractic. “Our students are incredibly excited for this new space and we know that current and future students alike will appreciate this gift from Dr. Hagen and his wife for years to come.”
“This space is truly designed for our students by our students,” said Kevin Cunningham, D.C., Ph.D., vice chancellor for student affairs. “We envisioned this to be a space where students can study, relax, and build lifelong friendships with those who will become their colleagues in the profession, and today, thanks to this gift, we have that.”
More than 900 students are enrolled at Palmer’s main campus, and with planned campus enhancement projects, the College estimates enrollment will increase to 1,200 students in the coming years.
Palmer College of Chiropractic, the first and largest college in the chiropractic profession, has campuses in Davenport, Iowa; San Jose, California; and Port Orange, Florida.
Quad-City Times
