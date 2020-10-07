Palmer College of Chiropractic unveils new Bruce & Bethel Hagen Student Union

Students at Palmer College of Chiropractic’s main campus now have a new space to study and relax with the grand opening of the new Bruce & Bethel Hagen Student Union.

This space is possible thanks to a $1 million donation by Bruce C. Hagen, D.C. (Main, ‘53), and his wife Bethel (Main, ’53).

The space features entertainment areas including gaming pods set up for tournaments, large-screen televisions with comfortable seating for viewing movies, a pool table, shuffleboard table, arcade games and a coffee shop.

Dr. Hagen, a 1953 graduate of Palmer’s main campus, made the decision to become a chiropractor to serve others, as he had done with the United States Air Force during World War II.

Originally from Wisconsin, Dr. and Mrs. Hagen made their home in Sioux Falls, S.D. after graduation. There they raised two daughters and four sons while maintaining a successful practice. Three of their sons went on to become Palmer-graduates and their grandson is currently attending Palmer’s main campus.