At age 26, before he became the Quad-Cities’ own Kris Kringle: Mike Peppers was married, had…

Suzie Mandsager doesn't even live in the Quad-Cities anymore, but she nevertheless created a…

The red toy tractor affixed to the top of the mail box is the first sign that Larry Goettsch…

If you go

What: Kwik Star Festival of Trees, a 10-day fundraiser for Quad-City Arts in which the RiverCenter, 136 E. 3rd St., Davenport, is completely decorated with holiday trees, rooms, ornaments, doors, stockings, hearth and home displays and other attractions.

When: 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily Saturday-Nov. 30, except on Sundays when the hours are shorter and on Thanksgiving Day when the festival is closed. Hours on Sunday, Nov. 24, are 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and hours on Sunday, Dec. 1, are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

How much: $10 for adults; $6 for seniors (ages 60 and older); $3 for children (2-10) and free for those under 2.

Discounts: Sunday, Nov. 24, is Military Day with $2 off admission for military members and their immediate families and Saturday, Nov. 30, is Family Day with $1 off admission for families.