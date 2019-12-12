'Our farmers and rural businesses deserve better than this': Sen. Amy Klobuchar weighs in on Deere layoffs

U.S. Senator Amy Klobuchar, a Minnesota Democrat running for president, is putting the blame for the recent round of John Deere layoffs on President Donald Trump's trade policies.

"More John Deere layoffs will hit Iowa as a result of Donald Trump's destructive trade war," Klobuchar tweeted Wednesday night, linking to the Times' story. "Hard-working Americans are bearing the brunt of his shortsighted economic policies. Our farmers and rural businesses deserve better than this."

Klobuchar's comments follow former Vice President Joe Biden, who on Tuesday denounced the layoffs as part of "Trump’s failed policies." On Wednesday, candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang blamed the layoffs on automation.

