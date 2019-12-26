OSHA cites Blackhawk Bowl and Martini Lounge after workplace death

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) has issued six violations against Blackhawk Bowl and Martini Lounge after an employee was killed working on a pinsetter in July.

The lounge is inside Hotel Blackhawk, 200 E. 3rd St., Davenport, but managed separately.

Brittany Russell, 27, of Roseville, Illinois, was an employee at the bowling alley. At 10:30 p.m. Sunday, July 7, she was trying to un-jam a pinsetter and was killed when she came into contact with a live 208-volt electrical system that was unguarded, according to the OSHA inspection record.

Her death certificate, filed in the Scott County Recorder's Office said she "came in contact with electrical box with exposed live electrical power source."

The incident was an accident, according to OSHA, which lists serious violations, including control of hazardous energy, “duty to have fall protection and falling object protection,” mechanical power-transmission apparatus,and safety-related work practices.

The fine was $8,332, though the case remains open.

A note on the inspection details says “The following inspection has not been indicated as closed" and information may change – for example, violations may be added or deleted.