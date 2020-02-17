Orion works on kennel ordinance

WHAT'S NEW: Hardi and Larson are now seeking a kennel license. Village board president James Cooper told the board Monday he believes it is a case of them trying to "back-door" the village ordinance. He said early on, the village showed compassion to the couple who were pleading to be able to keep their five older dogs. He said at that time he was told they had 10 cats, but the village came to learn a couple months later there were 70 to 80. "That shows me dishonesty," he said. Trustee Bob Mitton said when the cats were seized, the house was covered in inches of fur and dead animals that had dried up, and people had to go in wearing masks for the smell and there was concern about the floor giving way, it was so rotted. "It's just been a total disaster as far as we're concerned," he said. Action on the kennel license was tabled in order to contact other communities and see what their fees are.