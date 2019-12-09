You are the owner of this article.
Orion VFW makes donation to Orion Food Pantry
Orion VFW makes donation to Orion Food Pantry

The Sherman J. Sagadin Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 143 in Orion recently made a donation to the Orion Food Pantry.

