Orion trustees to consider property for new village hall

WHAT WE KNOW: Orion trustees have been looking at a property to convert into a new village hall.

WHAT'S NEW: The village had an appraisal of $79,000 on one property which is significantly lower than the price suggested by the owner. Trustees decided that village clerk Lori Sampson will share the appraisal with the owner and find out when he might be able to meet with the village. The board decided not to get architectural drawings to find out how much it would cost to change the structure to suit village needs at this time. "There is a substantial cost to have that done, if this appraised value is substantially lower than what the person is asking," said Mayor James Cooper.

WHAT'S NEXT: The board left the door open to allowing recreational marijuana sales in the village. Village attorney John Ames said three ordinances would be involved: the first to prohibit it except as allowed, the second to create the machinery for allowing it and the final one to create a tax ordinance. He said the village would have until April 1, 2020 to decide. Trustee Mel Drucker said he saw "no reason to sell it, no reason to grow it, no reason to have it other than the revenue." Ames said the state would eventually get to 500 marijuana businesses in all. "I wouldn't count on this as a big thing in your budget if you're planning on it," he said.