Orion sets appropriations; discusses use of village hall
Orion sets appropriations; discusses use of village hall

  • Updated
WHAT WE KNOW: In April, trustees approved a fiscal 2021 budget that takes $100,000 out of the village's $1 million general fund reserves and designates half of that sum for street work and half for Love Park improvements.

WHAT'S NEW: Trustees on Monday approved a $5.4 million appropriations ordinance for fiscal 2021, including general fund, water and sewer. Finance chairman Mel Drucker said the appropriations ordinance follows the budget approved earlier.

WHAT'S NEXT: Meeting in person at the Central Park shelter to achieve social distancing, trustees discussed whether to open the village hall for various functions including public meetings, the food pantry or AA meetings. They decided to leave everything as is for awhile, and assess the situation again at the start of August. The food pantry will take orders and deliver food outside and there won't be any village board or AA meetings in the village hall. Village president Jim Cooper, who also sits on the Orion Fall Fest board, talked about use of Central Park for this year's Labor Day weekend event. The consensus from the trustees was that current guidelines of the state of Illinois limit the number of people in Central Park to a maximum of 50. Trustee Neal Nelson noted that 50 is the rule of thumb as of today, but if it were to change, he'd be happy to see the Fest held. Trustee Ryan Hancock suggested delaying the event to October. Cooper said the organization will decide the event's fate at a July 8 meeting.

-- LISA HAMMER

