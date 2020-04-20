Organizers cancel 2020 RAGBRAI
breaking topical

  • Updated
Janell Martini

Janell Martini of Spencer, Iowa, raises her bike, nicknamed "Purple Reign of Terror," to celebrate the end of RAGBRAI at the Mississippi River in Davenport in 2018.

 FILE PHOTO

Organizers of RAGBRAI, the annual bicycle ride across Iowa, announced Monday the cancellation of this year's event due to concerns about the spread of COVID-19. 

The ride with the planned route for 2020 will resume the week of July 25-31, 2021, according to the Des Moines Register. 

The cancellation is the first in the history of the event, which began in 1973.

“The safety of our riders has always been the most important focus for our RAGBRAI team, and we feel the decision to postpone to 2021 is the right one,” Dieter Drake, RAGBRAI ride director, said in a news release. “We strongly feel that this is in everyone’s best interest.”

