SILVIS — The Silvis City Council had hoped to have its cannabis ordinances in order after Tuesday's meeting.
Instead, two are in order and one, after much discussion, is still unsolved.
Two ordinances were inadvertently left off the agenda of the previous committee of the whole meeting Nov. 19.
The agenda for last week's committee of the whole meeting listed only one ordinance, leaving out ones that deal with a 3% sales tax and an opt-out clause, so those ordinances were not included.
So on Tuesday, the committee had to deal with both ordinances, passing motions to move them to a first reading at the Dec. 17 meeting.
Ordinance 2020-01, establishing a sales tax of 3% on the sale of cannabis, did pass by a 7-0 vote.
However, the opt-out clause failed, meaning it's headed back to committee and will pass sometime in January at the earliest. Wording appeared to be part of the problem leading to a 5-2 vote against "prohibiting cannabis business establishments."
The list of such establishments includes growers, cultivation, dispensing, infuser, processing organizations and transportation, alderman Rick Lohse told the council. "There isn't anything of a 'quote-unquote' bar, a smokehouse, where the only business is that you walk in, smoke, and go home."
You have free articles remaining.
Mayor Matt Carter did not seem worried after the meeting that the issue would have to go back to committee.
"I don't think it's going to have to be a rush-rush situation," he said. "No matter what, I am not concerned about that.
"It will go back to (the ordinance) committee, and they will sift out what the committee will suggest what will be allowed under the new ordinance," he said.
During the discussion, Carter noted that for every answer he's heard on cannabis at a Municipal League meeting in the fall in Chicago concerning cannabis, there was usually at least about five additional questions.
The biggest take he got from that meeting, he said, was "that it's going to be a very interesting 2020.
"We are just going to have to work through it."
Ordinance 2019-43, which would allow for the adult use of cannabis, per zoning, was on the agenda at the Nov. 17 meeting. However, it still has to go to the zoning and planning committee on Dec. 11th and get expected approval before its expected passing at the Dec. 17th city council meeting.
The committee of the whole did approve sending to the Dec. 17 agenda a 2019 tax levy rate that won't go up for Silvis residents. "We are very proud of that," Carter said. "The value of property in Silvis as a whole is continuing to grow. It's not completely outpacing fixed costs. We are running a little bit of a deficit but we are working with that. We are holding the line where we don't have to raise property taxes."