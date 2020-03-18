On the front lines of COVID-19 in the Quad-Cities, health care workers show courage and cheer

A cold rain was falling on the Quad-Cities. But inside a tall white tent pitched in a parking lot in northwest Davenport, resilience was in the air around health care workers on the front lines of pandemic.
The tent was part of the area’s first mobile collection site — a drive-thru set up by Genesis Health Systems for people with orders from Genesis physicians to receive a test for COVID-19, the novel coronavirus, or seasonal influenza or strep.
On Wednesday afternoon, the Quad-Cities received its first confirmed case of COVID-19, in an Iowan who lives outside Scott County but tested positive through a UnityPoint facility in the county.
Hours before that news broke, inside the tent, workers in protective gear were waiting around for cars. A long table stored medical equipment and viral collection materials. Nearby a computer was streaming a playlist of music from the '80s and '90s: Meatloaf, John Farnham, Bruce Springsteen.
Traffic was light. In its first four hours, the site saw fewer than a dozen people. The vast majority of tests weren’t even for the coronavirus, said Craig Cooper, Genesis spokesperson.
Front-line workers were showing courage and cheer against the threat of contagion. Lynn Ellerbrock, a nurse, and Schuyler Akins, a medical assistant, were swabbing patients — an essential task they performed with smiles and easy laughter.
“People are pretty upbeat,” Akins said about the men and women she was swabbing. “They aren’t feeling well, obviously. But they joke with us. They wish us well. And we wish them well, too.”
The oral swabs were being sent to LabCorp for analysis. Hospital officials on-site said the test results take about four or five days.
Davenport’s testing site is a pilot for expansions across the area. Genesis hopes to open another site in Moline soon.
Local residents interested in getting tested are facing two limitations: There’s a shortage of testing kits nationally, and testing centers aren’t able to process as many tests as some officials would like.
The Genesis mobile site is reserved for patients who have been referred and had a sample ordered by a Genesis Health Group medical provider. In other words, it’s not walk-in appointments, or testing-on-demand.
Tests are prioritized for people at highest risk for COVID-19. Doctors have some discretion to recommend testing in accordance with criteria from the Centers for Disease Control as well as local health authorities.
Criteria include hospitalized patients with COVID-19 symptoms, including fever and respiratory problems; symptomatic individuals who are older or have chronic medical issues, such as diabetes or heart disease; or people who've had close contact with a suspected or confirmed case of COVID-19 or who have traveled to affected geographic areas within 14 days of symptoms.
Those criteria might change soon, Rock Island County Health Department administrator Nita Ludwig told reporters on Wednesday afternoon.
Still, the testing shortfall isn’t expected to end imminently.
“We’re still in the middle of the lack of testing,” said Kurt Andersen, physician and executive medical officer at Genesis. “It’s not ideal, but everyone is working really hard on both sides [of the river].”
“If you’re an otherwise healthy person who happens to develop symptoms that could be COVID-19, or could be a cold or flu, you need to self-confine, quarantine,” Andersen advised. “You want to err on the side of caution.”
Global data indicate that those hardest hit by the coronavirus are older and immunocompromised, though severe cases are possible at any age.
“If you’re a young healthy person, or a middle-aged somewhat healthy person like myself, our job if we’re sick is to stay home and not expose the more at-risk parts of our society,” Andersen said.
One pressing concern for medical facilities nationwide is a possible shortage of medical supplies. On Wednesday the Iowa Department of Public Health encouraged businesses and organizations to donate extra personal protective equipment (PPE) to assist health care providers and facilities. The IDPH is especially looking for gloves, gowns, eye protection and masks, though all PPE is welcome.
"This is an unprecedented public health disaster, and stocks of personal protective equipment for health care providers are being used rapidly," Ken Sharp, division director of Acute Disease Prevention, Emergency Response and Environmental Health said in a release. "Any organizations that have extra PPE supplies that aren't immediately needed should consider donating them to help those on the front lines of this disease."
Genesis’s mobile site, at 1520 West 53rd St., will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days week.
Across the street, two American flags were draped from apartment balconies, soggy but sure in the winter rain. They were reminders of the collective challenge — and opportunity — posed by pandemic.
“We’re trying to do everything we can to take care of the needs of our patients. This is new territory for us too,” Andersen said. “It’d be not genuine to say that we don’t have some anxiousness and concern about this. But we’re ready to take care of patients. That’s what we all signed up for.
“Our hope is that all of the community does their job, too. So if you’re sick, you stay home. You wash your hands. You follow social distancing,” Andersen added.
“If we don’t follow guidelines, if we don’t protect ourselves, if we don’t act in a way that we’re all in this together in our community and in our country, we run the risk and the probability that we’ll have a large spike of cases in a short period of time that will make it very challenging for our health care system.”
Update: Scott County's first positive COVID-19 test wasn't a local resident. Iowa now has 38 confirmed cases
Scott County has a positive test for COVID-19, but the patient doesn't live in the Quad-Cities, Health Department Director Edward Rivers said during a daily press briefing Wednesday afternoon.
“The person was tested in Scott County but is a resident of another county in Iowa,” Rivers said.
UnityPoint Health President and CEO Robert J. Erickson announced the news to providers in a letter on Wednesday, a development first reported by the Quad-City Times and Dispatch-Argus.
"On Tuesday, March 17, a patient tested positive for COVID-19 (novel coronavirus) after an initial test at a UnityPoint Clinic location in Scott County, Iowa. The Iowa Department of Public Health was notified according to our protocol. This person is currently recovering at home and is in isolation, and our teams followed the proper safety protocols in the screening and testing of this individual. We continue to work closely with our public health departments as they follow their protocols for investigating the situation," he wrote.
Erickson goes on to say the test result was not surprising, given the pandemic.
"We maintain highly trained infection control teams, specialized equipment and protocols consistent with the latest guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC)," he wrote.
Ashe Simpson, spokesman for UnityPoint Health declined to comment further.
Rivers said the person who tested positive won't be tallied as a Scott County case because the person isn't local, adding it was reported in Tuesday's results from the Iowa Department of Public Health. According to IDPH, there were six cases reported Tuesday, three from Johnson County, the others from Adair, Black Hawk and Dallas counties.
There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Rock Island County. Statewide, 2,052 people have been tested, with 288 confirmed cases and one death as of Wednesday afternoon, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health. Iowa has 38 confirmed cases, with nine new cases confirmed Wednesday. The new cases were: three in Johnson County; two in Polk County; two in Dallas County; one in Washington County and one in Winneshiek County.
Though both Illinois and Iowa are reporting positives cases of COVID-19, detailed information is a tale of two states. When asked how many coronavirus tests are pending in Scott County, Rivers said, “In Iowa, we do not have information on how many people are being tested. We will only know when positive tests are reported to us.”
Nita Ludwig, public health administrator for the Rock Island County Health Department, reported 36 tests have been authorized by the department as of Wednesday morning. Thirteen are negative, and the rest are pending.
“We are getting test results in on a staggered basis, as they get done with them at the laboratories,” Ludwig said.
On Wednesday Genesis Health opened the first mobile testing site in the Quad Cities, in northwest Davenport. Tests are reserved for patients who were referred and had a sample ordered by a Genesis Health Group medical provider. Results are returned in around four or five days.
Both Illinois and Iowa have instituted bans on dine-in patrons at restaurants and bars. Rivers and Ludwig said they aren’t aware of any investigations into restaurants or bars that have remained open. They also said they are not aware of any tests or quarantines of medical professionals at UnityPoint or Genesis.
On Tuesday both hospital systems implemented new rules for visitors aimed at minimizing the transmission of the coronavirus.
On Wednesday Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds signed a bill expanding the roles of physician assistants in Iowa. Provisions include giving PAs legal protections similar to other health care professions and the ability to be reimbursed by Medicaid.
A major concern involves a shortage of medical supplies, which some health care facilities have reported nationally. The Iowa Department of Public Health encouraged businesses and organizations to donate extra personal protective equipment (PPE) to assist health care providers and facilities. The IDH is especially looking for gloves, gowns, eye protection and masks, though all PPE is welcome.
"This is an unprecedented public health disaster, and stocks of personal protective equipment for health care providers are being used rapidly," Ken Sharp, division director of Acute Disease Prevention, Emergency Response and Environmental Health said in a release. "Any organizations that have extra PPE supplies that aren't immediately needed should consider donating them to help those on the front lines of this disease."
Rivers said an example of an organization that might donate is a dentist office, some are closing temporarily due to COVID-19 concerns.
Ludwig said the Rock Island County Health Department is working with the state and emergency management agencies to make sure local health facilities have needed supplies.
“I’d like to stress that while testing is important, I really would like to see people focus on slowing the spread of disease — social distancing measures, and clean, cover and contain,” Ludwig said. “When we do have positive results we will share them.”
In a late afternoon message, UnityPoint's Erickson said the hospital system "has had longstanding plans for management of infectious diseases, and we’ve enhanced those plans for this situation."
He added: "What we need now is the help of our community to ensure our health care resources will allow us to continue providing a very high level of care."
Fareway, Dollar General set special hours for elderly and medically fragile to shop
Grocery stores will remain open.
Although the size of public crowds in Iowa and Illinois is being limited because of the COVID-19 virus, grocery stores are exempt, said Tina Pottoff, senior vice president of communications for West Des Moines-based Hy-Vee.
Some stores, including Fareway and Dollar General, are creating special hours for the elderly and/or those who are considered high-risk. They also are reducing overall hours to allow for more cleaning and restocking.
Fareway, based in Boone, Iowa, has new hours of 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday-Saturday. The reduced hours will allow for additional cleaning and sanitation measures, as well as time for restocking inventory, according to a news release from the company.
As part of the new hours, the first hour from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m. will be reserved for those customers who are 65 and over, expecting mothers, those living with a serious chronic medical condition, and anyone with an underlying medical condition that increases the susceptibility to serious illness from COVID-19, according to the release.
The idea is that these high-risk customers can avoid busier, more crowded times.
Dollar General Corp., based in Goodlettsville, Tennessee, also is "strongly encouraging" that the first hour of shopping be dedicated to the elderly and will close stores one hour earlier than current close times to allow employees to clean and re-stock store shelves, according to a news release.
Stores set their own hours, so the times will vary by location.
"The Hunt” just couldn’t track down a good release date.
I saw the film a few days ago, just before the COVID-19 pandemic closed theaters.
The original Sept. 27 release date was postponed after the film became so controversial and another set of tragic events delayed it.
Written by Nick Cuse and Damon Lindelof, and directed by Craig Zobel, all from the HBO television series “The Leftovers,” the story is about a group of wealthy liberals, known as the Elites, who kidnap, hunt and kill bewildered people they consider to be “deplorables” — as a sport.
Early on, some TV networks decided not to run the trailer because it was too soon after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas, and Dayton, Ohio.
Universal Pictures eventually canceled plans to release the movie because of its timing.
And so this ill-fated picture hit the big screen just a few days before theaters closed across America.
Now Universal has plans to stream the film, along with several other recent theater releases, as early as Friday. Maybe that’s where “The Hunt” will find an audience, particularly with millions of people seeking something to watch (please note: This is not for families or for the squeamish.)
This social-statement horror flick from Blumhouse Productions, of “Get Out” and “The Purge” fame, never takes itself seriously. It’s always obvious who the bad guys and who the good guys are in a tongue-in-cheek approach to the horrible “game” led by Athena, played by Hilary Swank.
Gary (Ethan Suplee, television’s “My Name is Earl”), one of the hunted, rants about immigration.
The center of the movie is Crystal (Betty Gilpin, “Isn’t It Romantic?”). She’s tough as nails, knows how to handle a gun and doesn’t suffer fools gladly. She doesn’t care about the politics involved: She just knows someone is trying to kill her, and she needs to use every ounce of her strength and ingenuity to fight back.
Gilpin gives it everything she has. This is a terrific performance. I love the way she looks around every environment, hyper-aware, with every move so intense you can almost hear her thinking while she tries to stay alive and keep at least one step ahead of the predators, who have no idea what they face in the wily Crystal.
This darkly funny story is not always easy to watch. It is soaked in graphic violence, gore and profanity, which deservedly earns the movie its “R” rating.
Curiosity seekers and those who enjoy gritty horror and dark comedy will have an entertaining time with a movie that never seemed to find its release timing.
COVID-19: Where can my kids get free lunch in the Quad-Cities?
Hundreds of thousands of students in Illinois and Iowa are eligible for free and reduced-priced lunches through school. For many kids, that's the only dependable food they can access.
Even with schools closing in the Quad-Cities because of COVID-19, the new coronavirus, districts, businesses and the River Bend Foodbank, Davenport, is partnering with local school systems on food distributions targeting children.
Here's a round-up:
Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley Schools
Bettendorf and Pleasant Valley Schools are partnering to provide meals for anyone 18 years or younger starting on Monday. Interested families should fill out a survey by Thursday, which will be used to determine pick-up times. Locations for pick-up are:
- Bettendorf Middle School, 2030 Middle Rd., Bettendorf
- Neil Armstrong Elementary, 3311 Central Ave., Bettendorf
Davenport Schools
Starting Monday, any child between the ages of 1 and 18 can receive a lunch and breakfast for the following day Monday through Friday, between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m., at the following locations:
- DLC/Keystone, 1002 W. Kimberly Rd., Davenport
- Sudlow Intermediate, 1414 E. Locus St., Davenport
- Williams Intermediate, 3040 N. Division St., Davenport
- Smart Intermediate, 1934 W. 5th St., Davenport
- Wood Intermediate, 5701 N. Divison St., Davenport
Moline–Coal Valley Schools
Until March 30, pick-up meals will be available between 10 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. at the following sites:
- Bicentennial Elementary, 1004 1st St., Coal Valley
- John Deere Middle School, 2035 11th St., Moline
- Wilson Middle School, 1301 48th St., Moline
Rock Island–Milan Schools
Meal kits including a three-day meal package with breakfast and lunch will be available for all district students. The kits will be available Monday and March 26 at the following locations:
- Earl Hanson Elementary, 4000 9th St., Rock Island
- Rock Island Academy, 930 14th St., Rock Island
- Frances Willard, 2503 9th St., Rock Island
- Longfellow Liberal Arts, 4195 7th Ave., Rock Island
- Thomas Jefferson Elementary, 1307 W. 4th St., Milan
- Rock Island High School, 1400 25th Ave., Rock Island
- Ridgewood Elementary, 9607 14th St. W., Rock Island
United Township High School
Bagged breakfasts and lunches for all students can be picked up Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m. at 1275 Avenue of the Cities, East Moline.
Other meal options
- Chief's Bar & Grill, 1600 Crosstown Ave., Silvis, IL
Meals available until March 30, Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. Requires proof of school ID or adult present with area documentation.
- McAlister's Deli, 2198 E. Kimberly Rd., Davenport and 2949 41st Ave. Dr., Moline
Free sack lunch to-go Monday through Friday, 11 a.m. until 1 p.m.
This story will be updated.
Iowa Department of Transportation: Driver's license services will be by appointment
AMES — Officials with the Iowa Department of Transportation are alerting drivers to changes they have instituted to combat the COVID-19 outbreak and to comply with Gov. Kim Reynolds’ decision Tuesday to declare a public health disaster emergency.
First, for driver’s license holders, if you have a driver’s license that has an expiration date of Jan. 16, 2020, or later, you do not have to renew your license at this time. It will remain valid for driving purposes until the declared disaster has ended.
For vehicle titles, registration and license plates, if your vehicle registration expired Jan. 17, 2020, or later, it will be considered valid until the declared disaster has ended.
If you are purchasing or transferring a vehicle, you will not be required to obtain a title and registration within 30 days, according to DOT officials. This will remain in effect until the declared disaster is over.
If you purchase a vehicle from a dealer, you will not be required to obtain license plates within 45 days. This will remain in effect until the declared disaster is over.
For overweight loads for motor carriers -- on non‐interstate roads only, trucks hauling food, medical supplies, cleaning products, or other household goods may exceed state law weight standards by 12.5 percent without a permit, so long as the vehicles don’t exceed 20,000 pounds on an individual axle, and their total weight does not exceed 90,000 pounds. Trucks are still required to obey posted bridge restrictions.
For Iowa’s seeking to use driver’s service centers, DOT officials advise that if you decide you must come into an Iowa DOT-operated service center please be aware:
- Driver’s license and ID business is being conducted by appointment – a move that is being made to limit the number of people waiting in a location at a time. Customers should make appointments online or by calling 515-244-8725.
- All non-commercial drive tests will be discontinued and rescheduled to a future date.
- All customers entering a DOT service center will be asked a series of questions to evaluate their risk of exposure to COVID-19 and exposure to others being served. If it is determined that there may be a heightened risk for the customer to be served, they will be asked to delay services to a later date.
Staff will be monitoring the number of customers waiting for services inside the facility to encourage social distancing guidance provided by federal Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Customers may be asked to wait in their vehicles or come back at another time if service areas become crowded.
DOT officials say their employees are regularly cleaning high-touch areas with disinfectants to reduce the chance of contamination.
Voters pushing aside fears to cast their ballots
Samantha Bleyaert strolled out of the St. Ambrose Catholic Church parish center late Tuesday afternoon and waved her right hand as if to swat something away.
"Nah, I'm not worried, I have water rising on Big Island, so this (COVID-19) is really the least of my worries,'' said Bleyaert, of Milan, who had just finished voting in the Rock island County primary election. "I understand all the worry, but I'm not concerned with that at this time. I've got water coming up on the island.''
As Bleyaert and other primary voters pushed COVID-19 fears to the side Tuesday precaution awaited a steady stream of primary voters.
At Rock Island's Immanuel Lutheran Church, each voting booth was sanitized following a single voter use, every Sharpie used to mark ballots was wiped down and hand sanitizer was available at a variety of stations.
"Numbers have been solid; it has been a steady stream throughout the day,'' Janine Moffitt, site manager at Immanuel Lutheran, said of voter turnout and the detailed sanitizing effort. "We have made it a priority to keep the facility as clean as possible.''
Moffitt said she was encouraged by numbers, including young voters but said an older population dominated voter turnout.
"The numbers are good and I think it's great people are using caution,'' said Moffitt, who spent several years working in the Rock Island County Recorder's office. "Everyone is truly doing their best to make sure this is a safe process.''
Rock Island's Bob and Sandy Buther cast their ballot Tuesday, but did so without taking chances.
"I wore a (surgical) glove on my the hand I used to vote,'' Bob Butcher, age 84, said. "I just want to make sure I had all my bases covered.''
Sandy Butcher said there is nothing wrong with playing it safe.
"You just never know,'' she said, referring to COVID-19. "We want to be safe, but we still want to make sure to vote, to have a say.''
In addition to precautionary measures taken at Immanuel Luthern, there were periodic wipedowns of all material used to cats ballots Tuesday at Rock Island's Martin Luther King Center and at St. Ambrose.
"Safety is first on the list today,'' election judge Ruth Ford said as she handed an "I voted'' sticker to a late-afternoon voter, politely asking for the return of the Sharpie used to mark his ballot. "A littler slower than I thought it would be (130 ballots cast by 4 p.m.), but everyone has been friendly and everyone understands the precautions being taken.''
Election judge Gwen Foulkes, said she recommends early voting for the November general election for two reasons.
"I believe it will bring a huge voter turnout,'' she said. "If there are any lingering fears, people should vote early and avoid large groups. Today has been steady and I'm glad to see people put apprehensions aside and cast their ballots.''
Hy-Vee stores will close at 8 p.m. amid COVID-19 outbreak
Beginning Wednesday, all Hy-Vee stores will close at 8 p.m., according to an email sent to customers.
Starting Thursday, store hours will be 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., seven days a week, until further notice.
The move is intended to allow employees additional time to clean and sanitize stores, as well as time to restock the store, amid the COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak.
Also, all dining areas in Hy-Vee stores, restaurants and convenience stores are closed to the public.
Convenience stores will continue to operate on normal business hours. Food can still be ordered for pick-up or curbside services at Hy-Vee Market Grilles.
Rock Island County voters turned out in spite of coronavirus concerns
Concerns over COVID-19 did not stop voters from casting ballots Tuesday in Rock Island County.
Karen Kinney, the Rock Island County clerk, said Wednesday morning she did not believe COVID-19 had an effect on the election. All of her polling place judges were present and did an excellent job, and the voters came, she said.
“It was constant,” Kinney said. “It was steady all day at every location I went to.”
According to the preliminary count, 20,886 of Rock Island County’s 87,209 registered voters cast ballots, Kinney said. Final numbers won’t be available for about two weeks.
That was about 24% turnout, which is in the typical range for a primary election, Kinney said.
Data on previous primaries during presidential voting years back through 2008 are available on the county’s election website.
These were the numbers for previous general primaries during a presidential election year:
- 2016: There were 96,885 registered voters, and 34,567 voted, or about 35.68% of the voters registered that year.
- 2012: The county had 87,636 registered voters, and 21,308 voted. That was about 24.31%.
- 2008: There were 117,900 registered voters, and 35,990 voted. That was about 30.53%.
Compared to these three primaries, 2020 did have the lowest turnout.
Chief Deputy County Clerk Nick Camlin said later Wednesday, while looking over the previous election numbers, that COVID-19 did have some effect Tuesday, but so did other factors, including the large number of presidential candidates.
The clerk's office took precautions because of the COVID-19 outbreak, Kinney said Wednesday morning. People manning the polling places were given hand sanitizer, disinfectant and paper towels to keep the polling places clean.
“And I did notice that throughout the day, many of the judges brought their own cleaning supplies,” Kinney said.
She said she’d never seen polling places so clean.
“It was wonderful,” she said.
Graham Ambrose is the Iowa politics reporter for the Quad-City Times.