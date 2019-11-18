DAVENPORT — More than 40 Rock Island grade-school students were immersed Monday in a new exhibit at the Putnam Museum & Science Center.
Named in part for the elements oxygen and magnesium, "OMg! Elements of Surprise" opened this past weekend in the lower level. Third- and fourth-grade classes from the Rock Island Center for Math & Science — in the Putnam's three-year-old IMMERSE program — spent some of their first day with the original exhibit, curated by the Putnam's Christine Chandler.
“We try to use our curriculum to match what's in the Putnam Museum," Rock Island 3rd-grade teacher Elisha Horn said Monday morning. “It gives kids the opportunity to actually see things. Some of the labs here, we don't have those resources in our classroom. It gives them a chance to see things that we've talked about, in real life.”
“I forgot a lot of these things, when I learned about elements in high school,” she said of the "Elements" exhibit. “It's always nice to get that refresher, but it gives them a chance to explore. We don't teach elements in 3rd grade, so they can explore and learn a little about it before they get to learn about it in school.”
Children in low-income settings get 6,000 fewer enrichment hours than children from well-resourced households by the time they reach 6th grade, according to the Putnam IMMERSE program.
IMMERSE provides mostly low-income students, as well as teachers, with unique opportunities to delve deeply into coursework with the Putnam’s resources infused into their regular curriculum as they attend school here for a week.
Between January 2017 and June 2018, IMMERSE served 700 3rd-5th graders who spent a total of 3,475 museum days at the Putnam.
The new exhibit explores basic building blocks of our universe (like hydrogen, helium, oxygen, carbon, copper, tin, etc.), using chemistry’s iconic periodic table of elements, and shows the ways chemical elements shape the world around us. Most of the displayed items — made up of some of the 118 discovered elements — are from the Putnam's permanent collection.
“It’s incredible to think just 118 chemical elements make up everything from the air we breathe to the water we drink, every man-made object and even our own bodies,” Rachael Mullins, Putnam president/CEO, said.
Teachers use the Putnam exhibits as classrooms, "as part of the curriculum,” she said. “The IMMERSE classrooms, we'll host 30 of them over the course of this school year."
"Elements of Surprise" commemorates 2019 as the International Year of the Periodic Table, which marks 150 years since the table of elements was first published.
Russian scientist Dmitri Ivanovich Mendeleev prepared the first periodic table in 1869, when 63 elements had been discovered, based on chemical and physical properties of elements. The rows and columns not only categorized the properties of each element, but also predicted the existence of yet-to-be discovered elements.
“I think for me, it's understanding that science evolves," Mullins said. "That's one of the remarkable parts of Mendeleev's work, is that when he organized the Periodic Table, he left open room to predict new elements, and since then, scientists have discovered new elements. It's the idea that science is an evolving field of study. I love that.
“It's also a great chance to show off more of the Putnam collection,” she said. “There are objects that people have never seen, and without exhibits like this, we wouldn't really have a chance to bring them out in this educational context. That's been fun.”
Marie Curie discovered two elements – polonium and radium (both radioactive), the exhibit says, noting she carried test tubes of them in her pockets and stored them in her desk drawer. She died in 1934 of aplastic anemia, most likely caused by exposure to the radioactive elements she studied.
Arsenic has been a favorite of poisoners for centuries, called "inheritance powder." Aspiring assassins wept when James Marsh came up with a test to easily detect arsenic in 1836, according to the exhibit.
Even elements we think of elements as useful or benign can be used to kill, the exhibit says. Excessive amounts of sodium and potassium can be deadly. Potassium chloride is often the choice of killers with a background in medicine. Large doses can stop a heart.
Hydrogen is the most common element in the universe, with helium a distant second. In addition to inflating balloons, helium is used in all MRI machines and is a force in semiconductor manufacturing, the exhibit says.
However, only about a dozen plants produce helium worldwide and there is a shortage. Since the U.S. government decided to get out of the helium business, prices have been unpredictable.
Use of helium, liquid nitrogen and other chemicals are among colorful, eye-opening experiments being shown for free weekly at the Putnam. Museum educators Erica Koeppenhoefer and Lakin Sheeder, among others, present "Don't Try This at Home" sessions on Saturdays at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 and 3 p.m., Mullins said.
She also likes the exhibit's hands-on “Snatoms," where visitors can create their own chemical compounds. Snatoms are made from a molecular modeling kit, where the atoms snap together magnetically.
“It shows how colors work together to create different chemicals,” Mullins said of the pieces, noting creating an ethanol molecule is one of many options.
The exhibit is on display through 2020. “It's going to be an exciting holiday season for us, with the new Rube Goldberg exhibit, and now our newest,” she said.