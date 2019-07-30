News stories about the Mississippi Valley Fair celebrating its 100th year sent Fred Ebeling of Moline to his basement to dig out 99-year-old photographic negatives of the fair's grandstand as it was being built.
Ebeling's grandfather, Arthur H. Ebeling, was a noted Davenport architect who designed the fair's original buildings, including the grandstand and Twin Towers office/entrance building. And he took pictures as construction was underway.
The negatives are 3 inches by 5 inches, and Camera Corner is the only business in the Quad-Cities Ebeling found that could process them, making them into 8-inch-by-12-inch photographs.
A series of four shows the grandstand emerging with vertical upright beams of steel and wood roof trusses, followed by wood joists, then the roof itself.
Off to the side is a wagon designed to be pulled by a horse, and there is a ladder from the inside of the grandstand to the roof trusses.
"Can you imagine climbing that?" Ebeling said. "There was no hydraulic equipment. You had to climb a ladder to get to the roof."
People familiar with the grandstand know that the restrooms are on the east end. Original plans called for the grandstand to be double in size with an identical section to the east, which would have put the restrooms in the center, but the second section was never built, Ebeling said.
Ebeling said his dad told him that the buildings were constructed for a life expectancy of only 10 to 20 years. If fair backers had wanted something more permanent they would have used brick or stone. Instead the buildings are made of wood and cinder block.
"Basically, it was built on the cheap," Ebeling said. "But in those days, it didn't get used for much but the fair. It sat idle much of the year."
Another picture in the Grandfather Ebeling collection shows the cinder block construction of what was perhaps an exposition building and a final series of three of a livestock barn.
These photos show a series of clerestory windows between the lower roof and upper roof. These windows were for ventilation and cooling, Ebeling explained. "They created a kind of chimney effect, causing the hot air to rise up and rise out."
Also in with his grandfather's papers is a stock certificate for 100 shares in the company that organized the fair. Shares were $50 each, meaning the certificate was purchased for $5,000, or $64,000 in today's dollars, according to Ebeling's calculations.
"Of course, (it's) worthless now," Ebeling said.
And, according to historical accounts of the day, it seems they became worthless relatively quickly. That is, the fair was not the money-maker its backers had hoped, and it was often in financial difficulty.
Ebeling, who is himself an architect, remembers his grandfather fairly well, as he died in 1965 when the younger Ebeling was 20.
Ebeling intends to donate his grandfather's papers, including all his architectural drawings, to the Richardson Sloane Special Collections Department of the Davenport Public Library.