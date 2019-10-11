ALEDO — Aledo Main Street held a ribbon cutting ceremony at Odd Bettie's new location in downtown Aledo Tuesday.
The business is nearing its first year at 217 S. College Avenue, but have been in business a total of six years in Aledo.
The multi-level thrift shop has everything from household items, to clothing (sorted and sizes), as well as vintage era clothing and oddities.
You have free articles remaining.
"When people stop in, they won’t know what to expect, Because we don’t even know what to expect day by day," said owner Malina Lee.
The larger location, with two shoppable floors plus two floors for storage has allowed for significant expansion. The second floor is dedicated to vintage clothng from the 1920s - 1990s era.
Residents can donate unwanted used items - anytime there's an overflow Lee calls a Salvation Army truck to pick up excess. They also provide for families in need. Hours are Tuesday - Saturday, 10 a.m. - 3 p.m.