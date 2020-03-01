Nurse practitioner honored to care for the community

GENESEO — Health care and medicine have long been part of Brittany Courson’s life.
She currently is a nurse practitioner and works primarily at UnityPoint Clinic in Geneseo.
The young and energetic Courson comes from a family of others in health care. Her mother is a nurse, as was her grandmother.
Her interest in medicine began at an early age since she spent lots of time in the hospital where her mother worked. Her own career in health care began at the age of 16, when she started working at Knox County Nursing Home, eventually becoming a certified nurse aide.
Courson’s position at UnityPoint Clinic at Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo is her first post as a nurse practitioner. Prior to that, she worked as a registered nurse for OSF Health Care and Genesis emergency departments.
“I have been in the UnityPoint Clinic for a little over three years,” she said. “A typical day for me involves evaluating, diagnosing and treating patients of all ages — working from a preventative standpoint to reduce the risk of disease and illness, as well as a holistic approach.”
Courson’s day begins with working Urgent Care hours at the clinic, which are from 7 to 9 a.m. Mondays through Fridays. After that, she remains at the office, seeing patients with scheduled appointments as well as taking care of her other responsibilities. Her workday concludes about 5 p.m.
No need to be an MD
She said she is "completely satisfied with being a nurse practitioner. I don’t feel the need to become an MD. I have a doctorate degree in nursing practice (DNP), but a doctoral degree is not a necessity. Many nurse practitioners have master’s degrees and do a fantastic job as well.”
Had she chosen to continue her education to become an MD, Courson said, it would mean about six more years of study, including a residency.
She explained the difference between a physician’s assistant and a nurse practitioner this way: "Physician’s assistants are trained off the medical model, and nurse practitioners are trained from the nursing model with a holistic preventative approach.”
Courson graduated from Knoxville High School. She earned a bachelor's degree in nursing from Methodist College of Nursing, Peoria, and a doctor of nursing practice degree from Clarke College in Dubuque.
Courson and three other nurse practitioners in the UnityPoint Clinic work closely in collaboration on a team with Dr. Drew VanKerrebroeck.
“We are a team that utilizes each other to help keep our patients healthy,” she said. “I love connecting with my patients by building relationships, and together we do our best to keep their mind, body and souls as healthy as possible.”
The field of medicine is continually evolving, and Courson remains up to date on the latest knowledge and she obtains that by continuing education each year.
“I would definitely encourage others to become a nurse practitioner,” she said. “This is not just a job, but a lifelong career, and I feel very honored to be able to take care of the people in our community.”