Nurse practitioner honored to care for the community

GENESEO — Health care and medicine have long been part of Brittany Courson’s life.

She currently is a nurse practitioner and works primarily at UnityPoint Clinic in Geneseo.

The young and energetic Courson comes from a family of others in health care. Her mother is a nurse, as was her grandmother.

Her interest in medicine began at an early age since she spent lots of time in the hospital where her mother worked. Her own career in health care began at the age of 16, when she started working at Knox County Nursing Home, eventually becoming a certified nurse aide.

Courson’s position at UnityPoint Clinic at Hammond-Henry Hospital in Geneseo is her first post as a nurse practitioner. Prior to that, she worked as a registered nurse for OSF Health Care and Genesis emergency departments.

“I have been in the UnityPoint Clinic for a little over three years,” she said. “A typical day for me involves evaluating, diagnosing and treating patients of all ages — working from a preventative standpoint to reduce the risk of disease and illness, as well as a holistic approach.”