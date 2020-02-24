Number of cats, pit bulls up in 2019 at Rock Island County animal shelter

She said people who want to adopt pit bulls are asked if they have other pets at home and what their gender is. Applicants are asked to bring any children or other dogs who are part of the family to the shelter for a meet-and-greet to see how well they all get along.

"I love pit bulls. I am partial to pit bulls," Wiley said. "I think the ones who have brought out the bad reputation for pit bulls, it could have been their environment, the breeding, the lack of socialization. I don't think it's the breed that is bad.

"My daughter has two young children in her house and has two pit bulls. I wouldn't hesitate for a minute. I would tell you that with a border collie; I would tell you that with a Lab."

The end-of-year report shows 16 animals other than cats and dogs were accepted by the shelter in 2019. Wiley said those animals included rabbits, birds, ferrets, guinea pigs and gerbils.

"We can't take chickens," Wiley said. "We had a snake one time, about 10 years ago. His name was David Boa. He was brought in by QC MEG (Metropolitan Enforcement Group) agents."

The number of animals redeemed from the shelter — or picked up by their owners — increased in 2019 to 745, up from 680 in 2018. Wiley said most of the redeemed animals were dogs.