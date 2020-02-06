Not your typical tacos: New Quad-Cities restaurants offer tasty twists

The women wanted to make quality food that they were comfortable with, and “something we could do quickly."

Thus, Jennie’s Boxcar was born, named for the sisters’ maternal grandmother, Jennie (Sandoval) Garcia. Garcia was born in the Silvis railroad yards in 1922, and her family moved to Silvis' 2nd Street in 1932. Her brothers, Joe and Frank Sandoval, are honored on the Hero Street Monument, there, according to the restaurant's website.

Jennie married Charley Garcia, who took a job with the Rock Island Lines in Silvis, and for a while, they were given a boxcar to live in before moving into an apartment. In 1948, the couple and their children, including the sisters’ mother, Bonnie, moved into a house in East Moline.

The sisters learned all of this from their grandmother’s scribbles in the back of an old notebook.

“We were raised to be very proud of who we were and where we came from,” said Reickard, a Port Byron resident. “I don’t think there was an option not to have (our heritage) be a part of it.”

The two wanted to offer something a little different from what other Mexican restaurants in the Quad-Cities serve.

“We were not trying to compete,” Reickard said.