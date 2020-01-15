Non-school weather-related closings, cancellations from around the region

Here's a list of closings and cancellations because of the weather.
• The Clinton County Treasurer’s Office and Recorder’s Office at the Clinton County Satellite Office in DeWitt will not open until 10 a.m. today.
• The city of Clinton Street Department continues to focus on salting roads this morning. Every attempt will be made to start picking up garbage and recycling at noon today.
Quad-City Times
Rick Rector
Online content producer
Morning online guy.
