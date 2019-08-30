The arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge are not out of alignment, despite rumors.
The Iowa and Illinois departments of transportation are using a video on Facebook and YouTube to help put to rest the gossip that claims the arch segments will not meet in the middle.
While the arch construction is going more slowly than expected, the pieces that have been erected are properly set, the video assures.
Danielle Alvarez, I-74 project manager for the Iowa DOT, said the goal of having the westbound span of the new bridge open in the first half of next year hasn't changed.
But she acknowledges a more accurate timetable is likely to emerge after the remaining arch pieces have been erected. So far, about one-third of the sections have been raised.
For progress to continue, the support structures for the arches must be in place, and that process has proven almost as cumbersome as the arch raising itself.
"We are working on the stay cables for the Illinois side of the arch," Alvarez wrote in an email Thursday. "This will be much the same process as we went through on the Iowa side. We still have a bit of work to do on the Iowa side stays as well, which includes tensioning the cables to begin to lift/aid in aligning the arch before we set the next segments."
Massive cables will help achieve a precise trajectory for the growing arch segments, but the raising of the cables is a precise method, too.
The cables are attached to housings that were built into piers near the Bettendorf and Moline shorelines. From their anchorages inside the piers, the cables then are strung over the support towers and connected to the arches. The cables ultimately will be used to guide the arch segments to their meeting point above the Mississippi River.
×
Welcome back! You've reached your free article limit. Become a member to help support our work.
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-660-2472 to upgrade your subscription.
"Progress is a bit slower than we would hope for on the arch in general, but it is critical that we take time at this phase to ensure that things are correctly positioned before we move on to our next step," Alvarez said.
Already delayed by a harsh winter and spring flooding, bridge construction also has been interrupted recently by late-summer weather patterns.
"Working at these types of heights come with added challenges from Mother Nature, as if the Mississippi River wasn’t enough," Alvarez said. "For example, yesterday (Wednesday) we had to limit operations due to wind."
But the complicated and time-consuming arch build is only one aspect of the new bridge. There is plenty of other work to be done, she said.
"We also continue to chip away at work on the eastbound structure and set the first eastbound girders on the river bridge last week," she said.
The new six-lane bridge, which is being built just east (upriver) of the existing bridge, will have additional lanes for exiting. It also will have a multi-use path for bicycles and pedestrians.
The project cost is estimated at $1.2 billion.
062619-qct-74-bridge-001
Looking across the Mississippi River at the new construction leading to the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from the Bettendorf side of the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
062619-qct-74-bridge-002
Construction on the new I-74 road westbound looking toward the Lincoln Road bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, on the Bettendorf side of the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
062619-qct-74-bridge-003
Passengers on the Celebration Belle get a close-up view of the construction of the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, on the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
062619-qct-74-bridge-004
Scenes of construction on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, on the Bettendorf and Moline side of the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
062619-qct-74-bridge-005
Scenes of construction on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, on the Bettendorf side of the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
062619-qct-74-bridge-006
Scenes of construction on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, on the Bettendorf and Moline side of the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
062619-qct-74-bridge-007
A construction worker secures the base of a street light on a portion of the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, on the Bettendorf side of the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
062619-qct-74-bridge-008
Workers are shown June 26 scaling the arch segments on the new I-74 bridge to access and connect the sections. Last week, a winch that was being used to pull the critically needed cable to the top of the tower suddenly gave out.
John Schultz / jschultz@qctimes.com
062619-qct-74-bridge-009
Scenes of construction on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, on the Bettendorf side of the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
062619-qct-74-bridge-010
Scenes of construction on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, on the Bettendorf side of the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
062619-qct-74-bridge-011
Passengers on the Channel Cat get a close-up view of construction on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
062619-qct-74-bridge-012
Construction workers take delivery of pieces needed to build the arches for the new Interstate 74 bridge. Parts and pieces are raised to the workers by crane, and ironworkers must enter the arches to connect each piece.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
062619-qct-74-bridge-013
Scenes of construction on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, on the Bettendorf side of the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
062619-qct-74-bridge-014
The construction zone for the new Interstate 74 bridge is a maze of cranes, towers and cables. Workers have been trying in recent days to connect an important set of cables to the towers in the photo, which will hold the arch pieces in place.
John Schultz, jschultz@qctimes.com
062619-qct-74-bridge-015
Looking across the Mississippi River at the new construction leading away from the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from the Moline side of the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
062619-qct-74-bridge-016
Scenes of construction on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, from the Moline side of the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
062619-qct-74-bridge-017
Scenes of construction on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, on the Moline side of the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
062619-qct-74-bridge-018
Scenes of construction on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, on the Moline side of the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
062619-qct-74-bridge-019
Scenes of construction on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, on the Moline side of the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
062619-qct-74-bridge-020
Scenes of construction on the new I-74 bridge, Wednesday, June 26, 2019, on the Moline side of the Mississippi River.
John Schultz, Quad-City Times
040319-qct-qca-arch-001
Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday. The predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design," which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I-74 bridge. The first pieces of arch were in place this week on three out of the four anchors.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
040319-qct-qca-arch-002
Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday. Milling and painting of the westbound arch is complete with plans to install the first segments in the coming weeks. The predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I-74 bridge.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
040319-qct-qca-arch-003
Iron workers tie rebar for the eastbound arch piers for the new I 74 Interstate Bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2019.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
040319-qct-qca-arch-004
Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Milling and painting of the westbound arch is complete with plans to install the first segments in the coming weeks. The predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
040319-qct-qca-arch-005
The green towers at left were raised to help accommodate the construction of the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge. Three out of four of the first pieces of arch are in place on their anchors, but floodwater could slow progress.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT, KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
040319-qct-qca-arch-006
Plans are to begin installation of the first segments of the westbound arch in the coming weeks, however, the predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
040319-qct-qca-arch-007
Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Milling and painting of the westbound arch is complete with plans to install the first segments in the coming weeks. The predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
040319-qct-qca-arch-008
Work continues around the anchors for the arches on the new Interstate 74 bridge Tuesday, April 2, 2019. Milling and painting of the westbound arch is complete with plans to install the first segments in the coming weeks. The predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
040319-qct-qca-arch-009
Workers have completed milling and painting of the westbound arch piers on the Illinois side of the river. The plan is to install the first segments in the coming weeks, however, the predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
040319-qct-qca-arch-010
Workers have completed milling and painting of the westbound arch piers on the Illinois side of the river. The plan is to install the first segments in the coming weeks, however, the predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM
040319-qct-qca-arch-011
Workers have completed milling and painting of the westbound arch piers on the Illinois side of the river. The plan is to install the first segments in the coming weeks, however, the predicted higher flood levels on the Mississippi River may impact progress on the main feature of the "basket-handle design" which will rise 164 feet above both spans of the new I74 bridge.
KEVIN E. SCHMIDT KSCHMIDT@QCTIMES.COM