What’s happened: MEDIC EMS, which serves as the primary medical ambulance service for Scott County, has been giving presentations to municipalities about their exploration of a restructure.
The restructure would shift MEDIC EMS from its current structure as a not-for-profit to a multi-jurisdictional governmental entity, which its leaders say would help its long-term sustainability, reduce expenses and help adjust to changes in the marketplace.
Among other benefits, it would allow MEDIC EMS to participate in the Iowa Offset Program, providing predictable revenue through recovery from personal income tax returns and casino winnings from those with outstanding debt. There is also the potential for Ground Emergency Medical Transport funding, which could lead to revenue of $775,000 annually.
Operationally, the restructure would allow greater capacity to determine and deploy placement of where ambulances are stationed in response to population shifts over time, as well as improve response to rural areas and reduce dependence on out-of-county volunteer organizations to cover the northwest corner of Scott County.
Conversation: As she has with other municipalities in Scott County, MEDIC EMS director Linda Frederiksen gave a presentation on the shift to a multi-jurisdictional government entity to the Bettendorf City Council at its committee of the whole meeting Monday night.
You have free articles remaining.
“We see now that EMS is at the intersection of public safety and also health care, and we realize that we want to deliver patient health care at the right time at the right place at the right expense with the right care,” Frederiksen told the council.
First conceived in 2015 by the Scott County Board of Health, MEDIC EMS explored the option in a 2018 study. Nyemaster Law Firm, hired by MEDIC to develop its options, found two: a 28e agreement that would see the entity formed with just Davenport, Bettendorf and Scott County, or an agreement that would be formed with Genesis and UnityPoint as well.
Frederiksen says only the municipal option had the opportunities for government revenue, and the board of directors has unanimously recommended that option.
What’s next: Procedurally, the final draft of the agreement will need to be reviewed by the stakeholder’s attorneys and then come to the councils and boards for approval.