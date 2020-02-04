News analysis: Iowa drops the ball

It was a bit surreal, watching one candidate after another get on to the stage.
Their supporters cheered. They waved their placards. And, one after one, the Democrats who are running for president, who have competed in Iowa for more than a year, all sounded like winners.
Except that nobody was — at least not at that point. But they weren’t losers, either. None of them.
In the vacuum created by the Iowa Democratic Party's delay in reporting the official results of the caucuses Monday night, the candidates were left with no choice but to write their own scripts.
They didn't have an ending. But they weren't going to get one — at least not on a time schedule that fit their needs.
So Amy Klobuchar, the first of the Democrats to seize the moment, proclaimed her campaign "here" and "strong"; that it had "beaten the odds every step of the way."
Joe Biden, to the cheers of his supporters, promised to "get this done"; to unite the country and defeat Donald Trump.
Elizabeth Warren said she was going to run a campaign "from ocean to ocean."
All were ready to go on to New Hampshire.
And all their supporters cheered. But cheered what?
Nobody knew whether they'd won or lost, whether the work they’d all put in for more than a year had paid off or left them among those without one of those coveted "three tickets" out of Iowa.
As the hours swept by and the party still hadn’t reported any results, TV anchors stewed and some analysts predicted the end of the Iowa caucuses.
Meanwhile, Iowa Democratic Party officials counseled patience.
"The integrity of the results is paramount," a spokesperson said in a statement. "We have experienced a delay in the results due to quality checks and the fact that the IDP is reporting out three data sets for the first time."
Later, the party said there had been some inconsistencies but that the underlying paper trail was sound and that it would just take some time to report the results.
In fact, this caucus cycle the party was doing what it had never done before — reporting three sets of data in a bid to be as transparent as possible. Where in the past, the party has released figures for delegates, this time it planned to release raw vote totals.
But transparency takes time. And a better app, apparently,
There were widespread reports of trouble with an app the party was utilizing to report data. Elesha Gayman, the chair of the Scott County Democrats, said she was aware of only one of Scott County’s 60-some precincts that had been able to successfully use it.
At shortly after 10 p.m., Gayman was sitting on hold, waiting to report by telephone the results from 17 precincts within the county, whose paper tallies she had collected thus far.
To be sure, this isn't the first time it's taken into the wee hours to report a final caucus result. Recall, the 2012 Republican caucuses and the 2016 Democratic caucuses. But those were final results.
Bernie Sanders, who was thought to be leading going into Monday, was upbeat. He said he expected when the results were finally tallied, "we're going to be doing very, very well in Iowa."
At about 11:30 p.m., Pete Buttigieg decided it was time for him to take his turn. He was even more optimistic.
He told a cheering crowd that Iowa had shocked the nation.
"By all indications,' he said, "we are going on to New Hampshire victorious."
The crowd cheered.
Still, no official results had been reported.
Ed Tibbetts is the editorial page editor of the Quad-City Times.