DAVENPORT — Stevie Wonder co-wrote his hit song “Uptight (Everything's Alright)” at age 15; Carole King co-wrote her first hit (“Will You Love Me Tomorrow”) at 18, and Paul McCartney partnered on his first (“Love Me Do”) by 20.
Q-C area students don't need to have that same kind of genius to be part of a new Youth Songwriters Round Table, to meet for the first time at noon Saturday, Nov. 16, at RME Hall in the River Music Music Experience, at 129 Main St. Admission is free.
Based on the success of the longtime Songwriters Round Table that meets the second Saturday each month, the group will gather the third Saturday of every month, as songwriters under 18 years old can perform, workshop and get feedback on the songs they’re writing. Under direction of RME education coordinator Ben Schwind, they'll discuss the songwriting process and offer examples of songwriters that young tunesmiths should listen to.
Students are asked to bring their instrument of choice (a keyboard will be available for use by participants), or lyricists should bring their words.
“Maybe they've written a chorus or something, they're not really sure where to go from there,' Schwind said Wednesday. “That was one of the hardest things when I was in middle school, high school writing songs — there's no real good way of finding how to do it other than doing it over and over again.”
“I hope we can offer some advice and constructive criticism to get 'em going on that path a little quicker,” he said. “There's no right and wrong in music, but more like lend direction, like 'This is sounding really good. Let's do more of that'.”
A 28-year-old graduate of Davenport Central and the University of Iowa, Schwind has been involved with RME since seventh grade, the first year of Rock Camp (a summer program for kids called Kidstock for the past five years). He did Rock Camp and Winter Blues (for kids 8-18) several years, and became an instructor for those in 2009.
“I love Kidstock; I love that program,” he said. “So it's really cool I get to help run it now.” Kidstock is more diverse in musical styles than Rock Camp was, Schwind said, with each two-week session culminating in a live Redstone Room concert. (Winter Blues is a week long, with a concert on Jan. 3.)
Kidstock hasn't really explored songwriting, focusing more on covers.
"I wanted to start the youth one so we could focus on starting from square one — what ideas do you have? Here's what we can work on," Schwind said. "Here's some people you could listen for ideas of what to write about."
The main key is just to get 'em writing, Schwind said of students. “It helps elevate everybody, because they continually keep writing. That's the only way you get better.”
In the adult group, there are people who are just lyricists, and they sometimes partner with other songwriters, he said. “There's a lot of sharing and collaborating that goes on."
The adult Songwriters Roundtable will have a free showcase Dec. 5 at 7:30 p.m. at the Redstone Room. It will be an in-the-round show format, where all performers will share the stage and take turns, similar to the monthly workshop.
Schwind said the showcases may become quarterly, and the youth added to them.
“I've always loved writing music, and doing the roundtable has inspired me to work harder at it,” he said. “There's a lot of great songwriters in town.”