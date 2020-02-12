New York actor, WIU alum chosen as new Davenport Junior Theatre director

“Gougeon will be able to offer more direct focus, guidance and development for the Mainstage Company,” Sheridan said. This is the first time in the history of the organization that the performing arts supervisor and artistic director will be separate people.

A native of northern Michigan, Gougeon began acting at the age of 9 in the many theaters in his small town, and continued his training at Western Michigan University (where he earned his B.A.), and Western Illinois University (MFA).

After graduating, he moved to New York City, and worked steadily on stages, and for TV and film, on tours, and regionally. In New York, he was a member of Nylon Fusion Theatre and Witness Immersive, and worked regularly at the Obie Award-winning Metropolitan Playhouse.

Gougeon has been seen and heard around the world in film, television, commercials and voice-overs, including the Emmy-winning “The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (in Episode 203), “The Deuce,” “Law & Order: SVU,” and “The Blacklist.”

He was assistant artistic director at the Whole Art Theatre in Kalamazoo, Mich., and founded eXit Productions, focused on producing new plays in Michigan and New York City, including the New York International Fringe Festival. For more information, visit bengougeon.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.