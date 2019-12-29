New Year's Eve will be colder, New Year's Day will be warmer

New Year's celebrations will be a little colder for Quad-Citians, with temperatures dropping a bit.

Clouds gathered in the Quad-Cities while temperatures dropped slowly on Sunday.

"Most of our high temperatures occurred right around or shortly after midnight," said Terry Simmons, meteorologist with the National Weather Service, Davenport. "We were warming all through the night and falling all the day, but slowly."

At 3:30 a.m. Sunday, the temperature in Davenport reached 57 degrees, she said. By 3:45 p.m, the temperature was 53.

The record high temperature was 65 in 1984 in Moline, she said. The low was -15 in 1887.

The work week will start with a 40% chance of light snow, with highs in the middle 30s. Winds will be 15-25 mph with gusts to 35 mph.

Light snow is likely Monday night, too, when lows will be in the middle 20s.

For New Year’s Eve, the high will be in the middle 30s, with a west wind 15-25 mph. Skies should be mostly clear Tuesday night, with lowers in the lower 20s.

New Year’s Day will be warmer, with highs in the lower 40s.

