The Mississippi River rose over the weekend resulting in new street closures along River Drive, according to the city of Davenport.
River Drive is impassable between Gaines and Myrtle streets and between Pershing Avenue and Perry Street.
Eastbound River Drive is being detoured at Marquette Street to 3rd Street, and westbound River Drive is being detoured at 4th Street because of water over the road.
Expect these detours to remain in place until mid-to-late week.
The river is expected to crest today at 17.3 feet, more than 2 feet over flood stage. It is expected to recede to 16 feet by next week.
It is possible for river levels to remain high, or slightly re-rise through late October because of the wet weather pattern we are in.