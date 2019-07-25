BETTENDORF — There's a direct link between kindergarten readiness and employment success.
A new initiative from United Way of the Quad Cities is partnering with area school districts, social-service agencies and others to track progress and make improvements in both areas.
“The Data Exchange is a game-changer for the Quad-Cities,” United Way President/CEO Rene Gellerman said this week of the seven-year effort, collecting information from eight area school districts. “Our community faces an urgent and growing need for talent.
“To meet that need, many more of our young people must succeed in school and go on to earn workforce certificates, industry certifications, college degrees, and other high-quality credentials,” she said. “We’re working with several organizations to help develop enhanced approaches to metrics. Together, we can lay the foundation for a strong workforce by starting with our youngest students — every child starts kindergarten ready to learn, succeeds in school and graduates high school ready for their next step.”
The Q-C initiative was recently recognized with a Pacesetter honor from the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading, a national seven-year-old organization that works with communities to promote early school success for high-risk children.
Prior to the Data Exchange, there was no way to assess student outcomes for the region, according to the United Way. This provides a confidential method for tracking student progress and reporting regional statistics. The participating school districts are Bettendorf, Davenport, North Scott, Pleasant Valley, East Moline, Moline, Rock Island/Milan and United Township.
Because of the agreement among districts, regional statistics can be reported publicly, but not individual districts, said Alex Kolker, United Way's community impact manager. Also, because of federal law, the exchange doesn't include information on specific students, he noted.
The most recent data shows:
- 81.6% of kids in the eight districts are ready for kindergarten.
- 67.7% of third graders can read with proficiency.
- 83.6% of students graduate from high school.
- There were 600 more middle-school students last year who missed more than 10% of the school year than there were five years ago (across all racial and socio-economic groups).
The exchange also includes data on credit accrual in high school and students who complete education or training beyond high school within six years.
“We set those benchmarks because national data tells us if a child isn’t reading proficiently by third grade, he or she is less likely to graduate high school,” Kolker said. “We wanted to know if those statistics held true locally and if could we identify specific populations or groups of students who were at higher risk of not reading. That way, interventions and support could be put into place to help kids improve their comprehension and reading skills before it becomes a crisis.”
One reason the Data Exchange took seven years to complete was a commitment to ensure all data remain confidential, he said. The data remains the property of those who provided it and is housed at St. Ambrose University.
“It has become a rallying point for the districts on both sides of the river,” said Paul Koch, SAU's provost and vice president for academic and student affairs. “No community has unlimited resources, so we’re helping ensure we have evidence demonstrating whether we’re achieving our intended outcomes. We’re maximizing the resources available to ensure the promise for students is as great as possible.”
“Problems are getting bigger, and resources are getting smaller,” said Kolker. “We can’t just do a Quad-Cities-wide approach to address social issues anymore. We need data to show us exactly where the need is and exactly which interventions are best in meeting that need."
“The real magic of the Data Exchange is an ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure,” he said. “If we can help kids get off to a strong start in school, they’ll be more successful in life. Assuring our third graders are reading proficiently will result in improved graduation rates and a larger, more skilled workforce to fill 21st-century jobs.”
National data show that two-thirds of U.S. fourth grade students (four-fifths of whom are from low-income families) aren't reading proficiently. Students who have not mastered reading by that time are more likely to drop out of high school and struggle through their lives, according to United Way.
“What's important is not the measurements, it's what we do about them,” Kolker said. “If we can improve the percentage of people with post-secondary degrees and certifications, those families will raise healthier kids, who are better prepared when they enter school, and those kids will do better in school and they will also be able to contribute to the workforce.”
“What's happening now is the opposite – if a child drops out of high school, he or she is more likely to have children who also drop out of high school,” he said.
Kindergarten teachers told United Way that things, like knowing the alphabet and counting to 100, don't mean much if a student can't sit still or show positive social and emotional skills.
The Q-C United Way created a 2012 brochure listing needed skills for 5-year-olds, and schools give them out at kindergarten round-ups. It asks if kids are patient; share with others; can get dressed and use the bathroom alone; play in groups; solve problems, ask questions, and like to listen to stories.
The Data Exchange includes several social-service agencies, and data will be used to inform discussions, strategies, investments, and implementation of research-based or innovative practices that improve academic performance.
It makes no recommendations, but the United Way Education Council will act on the information, Kolker said. The 22-member group meets bi-monthly, including superintendents, the Deere Foundation, Arconic, Quad-Cities Community Foundation, SAU, Black Hawk, Eastern Iowa Community Colleges, organized labor, pediatricians, and the NAACP.
A “Born Learning” initiative is one United Way program that aims to boost school readiness. They helped fund the early childhood center at the Scott County Family Y in Davenport, and have funded upgrades to local preschools, Kolker said. “Born Learning is about giving parents support to help them be better prepared to get their own kids ready for school,” he said.