Rock Island Rotary Club officers have been sworn in for the 2019-2020 year. They are Mark Mayeski, president; Angela Campbell, first vice president; Justin Peterson, second vice president; Anne McGlynn, secretary; and Carrie Crossen, treasurer.
Mayeski is a financial advisor for Edward Jones, Rock Island.
According to a press release, Mayeski's primary goals as president are to increase membership and promote fellowship among members.
The Rock Island Rotary meets at noon Tuesdays at the Quad City Botanical Center.