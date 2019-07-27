{{featured_button_text}}


Mark Mayeski

Rock Island Rotary Club officers have been sworn in for the 2019-2020 year. They are Mark Mayeski, president; Angela Campbell, first vice president; Justin Peterson, second vice president; Anne McGlynn, secretary; and Carrie Crossen, treasurer.

Mayeski is a financial advisor for Edward Jones, Rock Island.

According to a press release, Mayeski's primary goals as president are to increase membership and promote fellowship among members. 

The Rock Island Rotary meets at noon Tuesdays at the Quad City Botanical Center.

