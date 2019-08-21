DAVENPORT — What's the big idea? Andrea Olson has a couple, and is looking for more.
CEO of the management and communications consulting firm Pragmadik, and organizer of TEDxDavenport, Olson is executive director of the new Idea Factory. The organization is presenting its first events — discussing craft brewers collaborating and drag culture — at this weekend's Alternating Currents in downtown Davenport.
“In the spirit of TEDx, we had so many ideas that have come through TEDx, things like panels and discussions, but needed dates that didn't fit the TED model,” Olson said this week of those annual talks.
The Idea Factory was born from the team that brought TEDxDavenport to the Quad-Cities. “While TEDx has been a fantastic platform for sharing ideas, we heard from countless members and leaders of the community that they wanted more,” according to its site, qcideafactory.com.
“So we decided to create a whole new format dedicated to the exploration of unique ideas, subjects, perspectives and challenges from the lens of Quad-Citizens who live it,” it says.
“We started with two concepts we thought would hit two very diverse audiences,” Olson said. “The craft brewing culture is growing in our community. They do work together, especially with the flood; they hired people who were out of business. In regard to the drag culture, we have a big LGBTQ community here, and it's not something often exposed in the mainstream of the Quad-Cities.
“How can we be eliminating those barriers?” she said. “Alternating Currents is perfect. If you're curious, you can have your questions answered.”
The first big idea, “Why Craft Brewers Collaborate vs. Compete,” is 8 p.m. Friday at Great River Brewery, 332 E. 2nd St., Davenport. It's a free panel featuring Rich Nunez of Radicle Effect Brewerks, Scot Schar of Crawford, Glen Cole of Geneseo Brewing, Curt Johnson of 5 Cities, Nick Bowes of Bent River, Scott Lehnert of Great River, Nate and Mitch of Front Street and Andrew Arnold of Independent Malting.
Craft brewers “have a community that is unlike many in the corporate world — instead of competition it is collaboration,” according to the event summary. Craft beer is still very much a “little guy” standing up to “the man” culture. The Idea Factory will examine the unique way these businesses work with their competitors to grow the industry.
“It's actually part of the culture nationally,” Olson said. “A lot of people left their corporate jobs because of the craft brewing culture...I find it (collaboration) very unique. Insurance companies aren't doing that, banks aren't doing that. Their attitude is, if we all succeed, the industry succeeds. They look at it from a wider industry perspective — short-term sacrifice in service of long-term gain.”
There are now over 15 craft breweries in the Q-C area, and a new QC Ale Trail invites beer lovers on a self-guided tour of the breweries. You can get a QC Ale Trail passport stamped at each brewery you visit and receive free prizes.
While overall U.S. beer sales were down 1 percent in 2018, craft-brewer sales continued to grow at 4 percent by volume, reaching 13.2% of the U.S. beer market, according to brewersassociation.org. Retail sales of craft increased 7 percent last year, up to $27.6 billion, and more than 24% of the $114.2 billion U.S. beer market.
The second Idea Factory forum (part of the Alternating Currents weekend pass) is an exploration of the drag culture at 10 p.m. Saturday, outside EXIT Realty Fireside, 221 E. 2nd St.. It will have a facilitated panel discussion hosted by Michelle Royal with drag professionals, amateurs and more, followed by a drag performance. An interactive Q&A will answer many of the questions you’ve been curious about but afraid to ask.
“Drag can be a vibrant expanse of performance types, with multitudes of participants that range in style, appearance, age and background,” Olson said. The Circa '21 Speakeasy in Rock Island has hosted a monthly drag show, “Viva La Divas,” for six years; the next one is Sept. 6 at 1818 3rd Ave.
The Idea Factory hopes to host events quarterly, partnering with other organizations, Olson said. “There are companies that want to do something on this. It's finding the right format, the people who live that experience.”
For a complete Alternating Currents schedule, visit alternatingcurrentsqc.com.
The third TEDx Davenport is planned June 6, 2020, at the Adler Theatre, and the second TEDx Youth, will be March 29 at the Putnam Museum, geared to presenters aged 14-24.