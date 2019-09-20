SILVIS — To developer Jim Work, there is a need for new, relatively affordable housing in the Quad-Cities.
So his company, Silverthorne Homes of Bettendorf and DeKalb, decided to try to start filling it, with the announcement at Tuesday's Silvis City Council Meeting that an addition of 61 homes will be coming to Silvis. Another addition is planned for Bettendorf, Work said.
The location of the Silvis project is on the corner of Illini Drive and Hospital Road, directly south of the new police station. Work expects work on roads to begin this year, with home building to start next year.
He also plans to have a contest to rename the addition — now called Silverthorne Estates — with a name that reflects Silvis history.
The addition will feature a new concept called “Elevated by Silverthorne,” Work said.
“The idea is basically to be able to build a somewhat affordable house, but still have the ability to customize it,” said Work, president and owner of Silverthorne Homes.
Like cars, which package many options, so, too, will Silverthorne Homes, making some decisions for the homebuyers.
“In some ways, it’s nice, because it simplifies the home-buying process,” Work said. “Some people that build homes with us can build custom houses and get overwhelmed by all the selections and colors and things. We are basically going to package those.”
Homes will range from 1,500 square feet to 2,000 square feet with attached two-car garages, have two-to-four bedrooms, two-to-three bathrooms and be built as ranches and two-story homes.
“Based on the market, that’s where we are going to have the sweet spot,” Work said. “We will offer some brand-new single-family homes, some smaller at $200,000, some on larger lots that will be in the $250,000s.”
Silvis City Administrator Jim Grafton said the city would encourage Work to have a couple of models up by winter, but Work expects only roads and other infrastructure to be done by then, with work being done on model homes during the winter.
Grafton sees the addition as another step forward for Silvis, which is trying to increase its population.
“It fits in with our goals of residential development,” Grafton said of the project. “We know that has been a proven success for us, great use of the property and another good use of our TIF (Tax Increment Financing) funds.”
The developer will basically get a rebate on a portion of the property taxes, Grafton said. “But they are taking the risk of installing the water lines and sewer lines, building all the infrastructure and turning it over to the city. We will get some money back from the TIF over a period of years.”
To Work, the project is about filling a need.
“The way I look at it, there are a lot of people in the Quad-Cities that I know personally ... they can’t buy a new home, they have to buy a resale home for $200,000, $225,000,” Work said. “I think it’s a huge underserved need in the Quad-Cities. It’s going to be really nice when it is finished.”
The location in Silvis is a plus, Work said.
“It’s right there by the Hy-Vee, the Barrel House,” Work said. “They got a lot of exciting things going on over there. Even for me, personally, if it was my first house, I think it’s a great little spot to be. It’s close to John Deere, close to getting over to the Iowa side if you work over there.
“It’s a great little spot, and for this project, we are happy to be there.”
The area is already zoned properly, so the City Council does not have to approve the addition, Grafton said.
“I think that the reason that they are looking to Silvis is that maybe the word is out that it is a cool place to live, that it’s a safe community,” Grafton said. “The location is near the hospital, the fire station and the police station.
“There’s just so many advantages.”