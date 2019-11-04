DAVENPORT — After just one performance of its last production, David Mamet's "Oleanna," New Ground Theatre decided to cancel its remaining performances last weekend and this next weekend.
"Due to extenuating circumstances, we have come to the conclusion, at the current time, this production can not meet the standard we try to maintain at New Ground," the theater posted on its Facebook page after the first performance, Nov. 1, at 11:19 p.m..
A Monday morning e-mail to the media simply said: "Due to extenuating circumstances, we have had to cancel the remaining performances of 'Oleanna.' We are sorry for any inconvenience."
The two-person play featured Craig Cohoon and Tabitha Oles. New Ground — which performs at The Village Theatre, 2113 E. 11th St., in the Village of East Davenport — will next present its Playwrights Festival on Dec. 20-22, featuring short plays by local authors on a holiday theme.