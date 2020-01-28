New Davenport apartment project in former IH truck service station will feature unusual bowstring truss

Another apartment conversion project is being proposed for downtown Davenport, this one west of Brady Street in a brick building constructed in 1927 as the International Harvester Truck Service Station.
Located on the northeast corner of West 2nd Street and Western Avenue, the building would be rehabbed into 23 market-rate apartments. They would include seven true lofts with second-story space tucked into the arch of the roof that is supported by a bowstring truss, a distinctive architectural feature.
The $4 million project at 601 W. 2nd St. is being proposed by Bill Nielsen, of Urbandale, Iowa, whose family began leasing the building in 1978 for its wholesale flower (real and artificial) distribution business that began in Des Moines.
The Nielsens bought the building in 1982 and operated its business there until the mid-1990s when it was sold to Hy-Vee, retaining ownership of the building, Bill Nielsen said.
When Hy-Vee vacated the building in 2017, moving its floral distribution to a bigger location, the Nielsens began exploring redevelopment options.They decided apartments called the IH Bowstring Lofts would be a good next use, Nielsen said.
"With all the projects coming up now, including the Kahl (Building), we thought the timing was really favorable to us," he said.
Kyle Carter, executive director of the Downtown Davenport Partnership, an arm of the Quad Cities Chamber of Commerce, said the Bowstring Lofts will be "unique among the (apartment) projects" because of its bowstring truss and because it is single-story, offering a different kind of living.
But with all the new apartments opening in the past few years and more in the works, the market in downtown Davenport has definitely "gotten more competitive," Carter said.
"What it means to make a good project" is changing, he said. "They must be different, they must be unique."
You have free articles remaining.
The partnership has commissioned a housing study to gather more information that is expected to be finished at the end of March or the first part of April, Carter said.
What was International Harvester?
Long-time Quad-City residents will remember International Harvester as the former Chicago-based manufacturing company that operated plants throughout the Midwest, including the former Farmall Plant (tractors) in Rock Island and the East Moline Plant (combines) in East Moline.
The company also made other products, including lawn mowers, refrigerators and freezers and trucks, and the Davenport building was both a repair shop and showroom for new trucks, operating on the spot until 1958, Nielsen said.
After that, the building had a variety of owners/occupants, including Dahl Ford, Builders Lime & Cement, Alter Co. and Eastern Iowa Community College, Nielsen said.
The building has been listed on the National Register of Historic Places for its role in the history of area commerce and its architecture — namely, the bowstring truss, Nielsen said.
To help finance the rehab, the project is applying for workforce housing tax credits from the state of Iowa and state and federal historic preservation tax credits, he said.
The Davenport City Council has approved supporting the workforce housing application with a 10 percent match that will come in the form of a 10-year, 100 percent tax exemption on the property.
In addition to the truss, the building had a 60-foot by 12-foot a north-south atrium with a skylight running down the center. This will be restored, and the ground floor middle portion of the building, about 2,500 square feet, will be a common area, Nielsen said.
Apartment size will range from studio to one- and two-bedroom. Some will be accessible from street level. A number of apartments also will be constructed in an addition to the west the Nielsens built in 1979.