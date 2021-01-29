New COVID-19 open enrollment period for HealthCare.gov.

People have a new opportunity to enroll in health insurance for 2021 on HealthCare.gov, but only for a limited time. This new COVID-19 open enrollment period starts on February 15 and ends on May 15.

Jeremy Smith, program director for Iowa Navigator, a non-profit enrollment assistance group, says getting help signing up is important, as many people are overwhelmed by the options or may not realize how to shop for affordable health coverage.

“More than 59,000 Iowa residents enrolled in a health insurance plan during open enrollment but we know there are thousands of families out there that still need coverage. ” This new opportunity for people to enroll will go a long way in helping families throughout Iowa that may have missed the original sign-up period but still needs coverage," Smith said.

Financial help is available when signing up for health insurance through the Marketplace. Last year, 9 in 10 applicants qualified for financial help in obtaining health care coverage and 76% of residents can get a plan for $50 or less per month.