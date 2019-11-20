It took four years and nearly $37 million, but the renovation of the historic Gordon-Van Tin…

The former Pine Knoll hospital sanitarium, a building with a long history in Scott County, h…

The historic Kahl Building in downtown Davenport has been sold for $2 million to Jim Bergman…

APARTMENTS CREATED, STILL COMING

The completion this summer of 113 apartments in the Gordon-Van Tine Commons, East River Drive and Federal Street, brings to at least 1,094 the number of new or substantially renovated apartments that have been created in downtown Davenport since 2000.

Also under construction this summer were 11 apartments in the former Hiberian Hall, in the 400 block on Brady Street.

In the pipeline are 23 apartments in the Bucktown building, 225 E. 2nd St., and 65 in the Kahl Building, 326 W. 3rd St.

The six projects described here would add 566 units to that number.