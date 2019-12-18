2nd Shockingly Modern Saxophone Fest scheduled for Feb. 2020

ROCK ISLAND — The second Shockingly Modern Saxophone Festival (SMSF) will be held at Augustana College in February 2020.

Founded and organized by Randall Hall, saxophone professor at Augustana College, the free festival is dedicated to new and experimental music for saxophone: new composition, improvisation, extended performance techniques, microtonality, electronic music, multimedia and other experimental elements, Hall said this week.

"There are many saxophone festivals and many new music festivals, but as far as I know this is the only event in the United States dedicated specifically to new music for saxophone," he said.

The first two-day SMSF (with free admission) was held in September 2018 at Larson Hall inside Bergendoff Hall of Fine Arts.

The 2020 festival will be held at Augustana on Feb. 21-22, at Larson Hall with six free concerts and several educational workshops. The guest artist is New York-based saxophonist Erin Rogers.

